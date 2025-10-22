Top Line Trouble Hints Treliving, Maple Leafs Should Be Trade Ready

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube is growing increasingly frustrated as he continues to juggle wingers on Auston Matthews’ top line, and the team’s revolving-door approach may soon require intervention from general manager Brad Treliving.

With a soft upcoming schedule—featuring Buffalo twice, Calgary, Columbus, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh—the Leafs have been given a prime opportunity to right the ship. Yet Berube’s comments following Tuesday’s 5-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils suggest that there’s some concern that this is a bigger problem than just who the Maple Leafs are playing on any given night.

The Maple Leafs Are Running Out Of Options Already

“It could take some time, but I’m getting tired of it, to be honest with you,” Berube said regarding his search for a consistent right-wing partner for Matthews. Since Mitch Marner’s offseason departure to the Vegas Golden Knights, Toronto has tried multiple wingers in the role, including Max Domi, Matthew Knies, Nick Robertson, Calle Jarnkrok, Easton Cowan (who the Maple Leafs scratched on Tuesday) and William Nylander. None have worked particularly well.

“I don’t feel like they have any sustained pressure in the offensive zone at all. It’s one-and-done or out,” Berube added. That’s not a good sign if the Maple Leafs coach is starting to feel like, regardless of who he puts on that top line, the chemistry isn’t there.

Some level of patience is require here, but Toronto’s early inability to replace Marner has exposed a potentially large concern. If this lack of production continues, it may be time for the team’s proactive GM to step in and start searching for a solution.

When Is The Cut Off And Who Is Out There?

The upcoming stretch of games will be the real test for the Maple Leafs. Their next six opponents are (at least, traditionally) non-playoff teams. They play Buffalo twice, Calgary, Columbus, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh, which should be the litmus test in terms of where this Toronto offense sits.

If they can’t score against these teams, it may fall on Treliving to intervene. As for what’s out there, some names that could be top-six options are already being discussed as trade options. Among them, Alex Tuch of the Buffalo Sabres is in the rumour mill. The Leafs will get a good look at him twice. Adrian Kempe remains at odds with the Los Angeles Kings on a contract extension. Could he be a top-line fit? Owen Tippett’s name is out there, although Elliotte Friedman recently mentioned that trade rumors may be overblown when it comes to the Flyers’ forward.

It’s unlikely the Leafs swing big on a player with a large contract. That means someone like Artemi Panarin or Martin Necas are tough assets to acquire. Kempe and Tuch, however, both have fair contracts for the rest of this season and some savvy maneurving and cap management could make it so either player fits. Frankly, several players from the Sabres roster might be an option if the team goes scorched earth. The same goes for the Calgary Flames, where Treliving has some history and that team looks like they’re also searching for their identity and struggling. It might be a dive towards a lottery spot for Calgary if their struggles continue.

For now, it’s not time to panic. But, if the Maple Leafs can’t get it together over the next six games, that’s a real indication that something needs to be done and the best option is an external one.