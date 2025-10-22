Projected Lineups for Wild vs Devils – 10/22/25

The Minnesota Wild take on the New Jersey Devils tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

WILD (3-3-1) at DEVILS (5-1-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNOX, MSGSN

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson — Marco Rossi — Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Vinnie Hinostroza

Yakov Trenin — Danila Yurov — Tyler Pitlick

Brock Faber — Jared Spurgeon

Zeev Buium — Jonas Brodin

Jake Middleton — David Jiricek

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Ben Jones, Hunter Haight

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower body)

Status report

Rossi is expected to return after missing a 3-1 win at the New York Rangers on Monday with an upper-body injury. … Bogosian, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, and Haight, a forward, was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League.

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer

Arseny Gritsyuk — Cody Glass — Connor Brown

Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Brian Halonen

Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon — Simon Nemec

Nico Daws

Jake Allen

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Stefan Noesen (lower body), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLoughlin (upper body), Seamus Casey (lower body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Zack MacEwen (upper body), Jacob Markstrom (lower body)

Status report

The Devils did not hold a morning skate on Wednesday following a 5-2 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. … Daws is expected to make his season debut.

