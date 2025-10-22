Projected Lineups for Wild vs Devils – 10/22/25

The Minnesota Wild take on the New Jersey Devils tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
WILD (3-3-1) at DEVILS (5-1-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNOX, MSGSN
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson — Marco Rossi — Vladimir Tarasenko
Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Vinnie Hinostroza
Yakov Trenin — Danila Yurov — Tyler Pitlick
Brock Faber — Jared Spurgeon
Zeev Buium — Jonas Brodin
Jake Middleton — David Jiricek
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Ben Jones, Hunter Haight
Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower body)
Status report
Rossi is expected to return after missing a 3-1 win at the New York Rangers on Monday with an upper-body injury. … Bogosian, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, and Haight, a forward, was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Takeaways From the Wild’s 3-1 Win Over the Rangers
- NHL Morning Recap – October 21, 2025
- Wild Bounce Back to Take Down Rangers 3-1
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Arseny Gritsyuk — Cody Glass — Connor Brown
Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Brian Halonen
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon — Simon Nemec
Nico Daws
Jake Allen
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski
Injured: Stefan Noesen (lower body), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLoughlin (upper body), Seamus Casey (lower body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Zack MacEwen (upper body), Jacob Markstrom (lower body)
Status report
The Devils did not hold a morning skate on Wednesday following a 5-2 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. … Daws is expected to make his season debut.
Latest for THW:
- Devils Gameday Preview: Hosting the Minnesota Wild
- Top 5 Kansas City Scouts of All-Time
- 3 Takeaways From Devils’ 5-2 Victory Over Maple Leafs