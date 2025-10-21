Wild Bounce Back to Take Down Rangers 3-1

The Minnesota Wild and New York Rangers played each other for the first time this season on Monday evening, Oct. 20 in New York. The Wild added another to their injury list on this road trip as they’d already lost Zach Bogosian, but they added Marco Rossi after he blocked a shot in their prior game, a loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. The Rangers were without Vincent Trochek who was put on injured reserve earlier in the week.

Filip Gustavsson was back in the net for the Wild while Igor Shesterkin was in the net for the Rangers. The game got off to a quick start for both teams as the Rangers took the lead and the Wild answered back only for the Wild to take the lead in the final period. They held onto the lead throughout the rest of the period and added one more goal to take the 3-1 win. This moved the Wild to a record of 3-3-1 and the Rangers to 3-4-1.

Game Recap

It didn’t take long for the scoring to start in this game as the Rangers got the lead less than a minute into the opening period. The goal was scored by Artemi Panarin, he was assisted by Mika Zibanejad and Will Borgen. The Wild responded barely five minutes later on a goal by Jonas Brodin that tied it 1-1. He was assisted by Matt Boldy and Joel Erikson Ek. Those were the only goals of the period and they went into the second tied.

The second period saw quite a few chances for both teams but neither could get the leading goal to go in and it ended tied. The Wild got the jump in the third period with a goal by Danila Yurov, the first in his NHL career to take a 2-1 lead. He was assisted by Marcus Johansson.

Minnesota Wild right wing Danila Yurov celebrates his goal against the New York Rangers with defensemen Jonas Brodin and Brock Faber (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

The Wild added one more to seal the win on an empty net goal scored by Kirill Kaprizov. He was assisted by Ryan Hartman to take a 3-1 lead, get the win, and stop their losing streak at three games.

The Wild have one more game on the road on Wednesday, Oct. 22 against the New Jersey Devils before they head home. The Rangers will remain at home to host the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, Oct. 23.