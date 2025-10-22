Projected Lineups for Red Wings vs Sabres –10/22/25

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RED WINGS (5-1-0) at SABRES (2-4-0)
7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, FDSNDETX, TNT
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat — Marco Kasper — Michael Brandsegg-Nygard
Jonatan Berggren — J.T. Compher — Mason Appleton
Michael Rasmussen — Andrew Copp — James van Riemsdyk
Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson — Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Albert Johansson — Jacob Bernard-Docker
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Elmer Soderblom
Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body)
Status report
The Red Wings held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Kane will miss the next two games; the forward will be re-evaluated later this week.
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson — Jiri Kulich — Tage Thompson
Josh Doan — Ryan McLeod — Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker — Noah Ostlund — Jack Quinn
Peyton Krebs — Tyson Kozak — Beck Malenstyn
Bowen Byram — Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power — Conor Timmins
Mattias Samuelsson — Jacob Bryson
Colten Ellis
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Mason Geertsen
Injured: Jacob Bryson (concussion protocol), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body), Michael Kesselring (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (middle body)
Status report
Ellis will make his NHL debut after being claimed off waivers from the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 6. … Ostlund will play after being recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Sunday. … Malenstyn will return after missing a 4-2 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Monday for the birth of his second child. … Greenway continues to skate with the team, but no date has been set yet for the forward’s return. … Kesselring and Bryson, each a defenseman, was on the ice for a rehab skate Wednesday; Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said he’s
