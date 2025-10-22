Projected Lineups for Flames vs Canadiens – 10/22/25

The Calgary Flames take on the Montreal Canadiens tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANADIENS (5-2-0) at FLAMES (1-6-0)

8:30 p.m. ET; RDS, SN

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov

Josh Anderson — Jake Evans — Brendan Gallagher

Zach Bolduc — Joe Veleno — Joshua Roy

Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble — Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj — Alexandre Carrier

Jakub Dobes

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Marc Del Gaizo

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Kirby Dach (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

Roy is expected to make his season debut after being recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Del Gaizo, a defenseman, was also recalled from Laval, and Owen Beck, a forward recalled on an emergency basis Saturday, was loaned to Montreal’s AHL affiliate. … The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate Wednesday.

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee

Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund –Matt Coronato

Samuel Honzek — Morgan Frost — Connor Zary

Ryan Lomberg — Justin Kirkland — Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean — MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley — Zayne Parekh

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Yegor Sharangovich, Brayden Pachal

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)

Status report

The Flames held an optional morning skate. … Sharangovich, a forward, is expected to be a healthy scratch for the second straight game. … Daniil Miromanov, a defenseman, cleared waivers Tuesday and was assigned to Calgary of the AHL.

