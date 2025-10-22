Projected Lineups for Flames vs Canadiens – 10/22/25

The Calgary Flames take on the Montreal Canadiens tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANADIENS (5-2-0) at FLAMES (1-6-0)
8:30 p.m. ET; RDS, SN
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov
Josh Anderson — Jake Evans — Brendan Gallagher
Zach Bolduc — Joe Veleno — Joshua Roy
Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble — Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj — Alexandre Carrier
Jakub Dobes
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Marc Del Gaizo
Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Kirby Dach (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)
Status report
Roy is expected to make his season debut after being recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Del Gaizo, a defenseman, was also recalled from Laval, and Owen Beck, a forward recalled on an emergency basis Saturday, was loaned to Montreal’s AHL affiliate. … The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate Wednesday.
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund –Matt Coronato
Samuel Honzek — Morgan Frost — Connor Zary
Ryan Lomberg — Justin Kirkland — Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean — MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley — Zayne Parekh
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Yegor Sharangovich, Brayden Pachal
Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)
Status report
The Flames held an optional morning skate. … Sharangovich, a forward, is expected to be a healthy scratch for the second straight game. … Daniil Miromanov, a defenseman, cleared waivers Tuesday and was assigned to Calgary of the AHL.
