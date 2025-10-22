Sidney Crosby Passes Mario Lemieux for Most Total Points in Penguins’ Franchise History

eAnother game in the books and, once again, the conversation is around Sidney Crosby and his accomplishments in the game of hockey. On Tuesday night, in a 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks, Crosby tallied his fourth goal of the season late in the second period. With it, he passed Mario Lemieux on the Pittsburgh Penguins’ all-time list for total points – both regular season and playoffs combined.

The goal, which put the Penguins up 3-1 at the time, was Crosby’s 1,896th career point combined in the regular season and playoffs, passing Lemieux (1,895) for first on the franchise’s all-time list. It was also his eighth point this season in seven games, meaning he’s well on his way to yet another season averaging a point per game – although there’s a lot of hockey left to play.

No one in the history of the Pittsburgh Penguins has more points (regular season + playoffs) than our captain Sidney Crosby 🤩 pic.twitter.com/qfiYIr7Bqy — Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) October 22, 2025

As for passing the legendary Lemieux, Crosby’s humbleness continued to pour out after setting the franchise mark.

“It took me 500 more games,” he said following the record-breaking night. “It means I’ve been around for a long time, and numbers are numbers. But the memories and everything that’s been a part of the last 21 years has been pretty special, so I appreciate that.”

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Crosby later credited the incredible teammates he’s had over the years and noted that a lot goes into being able to play and stay as productive as he has over 21 seasons in the NHL.

“So yeah, I don’t know if I can put into words how much it means, but it means a lot,” said Crosby on passing Lemieux.

Now that he has the franchise’s all-time mark for total points, Crosby will be chasing down some more big names on the NHL’s all-time regular season list as the 2025-26 season continues. His next stop on that list is eighth – currently held by Lemieux (1,723) with Crosby sitting just 28 points back of tying him on the NHL’s list.

He’s also just five points back of becoming just the ninth player in NHL history to reach 1,700 career points – a feat that could be accomplished in the next week.