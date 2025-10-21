Canadiens May Have a Goalie Controversy, and That’s a Good Thing

Through the first stretch of the 2025-26 season, one storyline quietly emerging for the Montreal Canadiens isn’t about the kids scoring or the revamped blue line; it’s in the crease. With Samuel Montembeault’s inconsistent start and Jakub Dobeš’s surprising play, some have started to whisper about a possible goalie controversy. But if you look closer, this situation might actually be one of the best developments the Habs could have hoped for.

The Start of the Season

Montembeault entered this season as the undisputed number one goaltender after a solid 2024-25 campaign in which he helped a young Canadiens team to a playoff berth. His calm demeanour, improved consistency, and big-game performances earned him the trust of both Martin St. Louis and the fanbase. However, his first few outings this fall have been less than ideal. In his first four starts, Montembeault holds a 2-2-0 record with a 3.26 goals-against average (GAA) and a .857 save percentage (SV%), numbers that don’t reflect the steady presence he provided last season. Whether it’s early-season rust, defensive breakdowns in front of him, or just bad bounces, Montembeault hasn’t quite looked like himself yet.

On the other hand, Dobeš has taken advantage of his opportunities. The 24-year-old netminder, who was expected to start the season as a backup, has been outstanding through his first three appearances. His 3-0-0 record, 1.63 GAA, and .939 SV% have been great early in the season. Dobeš looks confident, solid, and calm beyond his years, exactly the kind of traits that give coaches the confidence to give a young goalie more ice time.

The contrast in numbers has inevitably fueled some debate among fans: Should Dobeš be getting more starts? Could he even challenge for the starting job if he keeps this up?

Should Dobeš Be the Starter?

Let’s make this clear right away: it’s far too early to call for a change in hierarchy. Goaltending development is a long game, and seven games into a season is no time to crown a new number one. Montembeault’s body of work, experience, and importance to the team’s playoff run last season can’t be ignored. He’s still the more seasoned option and has proven he can handle the grind of a long NHL season, a challenge that few young goalies fully understand until they’ve gone through it themselves.

That said, the situation does warrant some balance. If Dobeš continues to play well, he should absolutely get more starts. There’s no harm, and in fact, plenty of benefit, in rewarding performance and letting a young goalie gain experience while he’s confident. A stretch of two or three consecutive starts isn’t a threat to Montembeault’s role; it’s an opportunity to build a rhythm for both players.

Montembeault has earned the right to remain the team’s go-to guy, especially when the games matter most. He’s seen the ups and downs of this rebuild, grown with the group, and emerged as an important member of this team. But having Dobeš push him a bit could be exactly what keeps him sharp. Internal competition, when managed properly, often brings out the best in professional athletes.

The Good News for Montreal

The best part of this situation is that it’s all positive for the Canadiens. A year ago, the goaltending picture looked shaky at best. Cayden Primeau struggled to find consistency, and the team leaned heavily on Montembeault to keep them competitive. The workload was immense, and while Monty handled it admirably, it was clear by season’s end that he was fatigued. For a team trying to take the next step and play meaningful games in the spring, relying so heavily on one goalie was risky.

Now, with Dobeš emerging as a legitimate option, Montreal suddenly has depth and flexibility in goal. That changes everything. St. Louis and his staff can afford to manage minutes more carefully, keeping both goaltenders fresh and mentally sharp. If the Canadiens continue their climb toward playoff contention, having two capable goalies could make all the difference. A rested Montembeault down the stretch would be a luxury the team didn’t have last season.

Moreover, the presence of Dobeš gives Montreal organizational stability. It allows management to think long-term. They no longer have to rush to find a veteran backup or overextend Montembeault’s workload. If Dobeš continues to develop at this pace, the Canadiens could be looking at a genuine 1A/1B situation, something that successful teams have leaned on in recent seasons.

The dynamic also has cultural benefits. The Canadiens are trying to build an environment where every roster spot is earned and competition drives improvement. Dobeš’s rise embodies that perfectly. His strong play sends a message throughout the locker room: performance matters, regardless of draft position or tenure. For a young team still learning to win, that’s exactly the kind of internal accountability that can fuel progress.

If Montembeault regains his form and Dobeš keeps trending upward, Montreal could find itself with the rare luxury of a goaltending tandem capable of sharing the net evenly. A 60/40 split would not only keep both players fresh but also allow the team to adapt to opponents and schedules more strategically. Back-to-backs, long road trips, or playoff pushes become easier to navigate when both goaltenders are trusted options.