7 Spitfires Named to Preliminary 2026 NHL Draft Watch List

The Windsor Spitfires could be busy at the 2026 NHL Draft. On Monday afternoon, Central Scouting released its preliminary NHL Draft Watch List for next summer’s draft, and the organization is well represented.

Coming into the 2025-26 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season, the Spitfires raved about not only their veterans, such as Los Angeles Kings’ prospect Liam Greentree, but their young core. General manager Bill Bowler and head coach Greg Walters have been impressed by how well the youngsters have come along. Now, the NHL has shown that it’s paying close attention as seven players were named to the preliminary NHL Central Scouting’s “Players to Watch” List, which gives an indication of where players could be drafted next summer. Let’s take a look at who’s getting recognized.

Belchetz Gets A-Rating

Every fall, NHL Central Scouting releases its Players to Watch list. Players rated an “A” are considered candidates to be drafted in the first round. The “B” rated players are possible for the second or third rounds. A “C” rating puts the player into the fourth or fifth round. A “W” rating means they’re looking at the sixth or seventh round. Finally, an “LV” rating goes to a player who’s been injured and hasn’t had enough viewings to be given an A, B, C, or W rating.

For the Spitfires, one player stood out above the rest – forward Ethan Belchetz. The 6-foot-5, 228-pound Oakville native was the first overall pick in the 2024 OHL Draft and has been a force for the club ever since. Last season, he had 17 goals and 38 points in 56 games before suffering a season-ending lower-body just before the regular season ended.

Windsor Spitfires’ forward Ethan Belchetz. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

This season, he’s out to prove he’s a top-10 or even top-five candidate. In his first 13 games, he has 10 goals and 16 points, showing speed, physicality, and leadership. He has a pro shot, a drive that’s tough to handle, and confidence to go with both. While it’s still early in the season, he’s shaping up to be exactly what the Spitfires had hoped for when they drafted him.

Related: Windsor Spitfires: 4 Breakout Candidates for 2025-26

Currently, he’s ranked anywhere from fourth overall to 10th. Can he maintain his A-rating until the draft? It’s what fans have been eager to watch since Bowler selected him.

Three Spitfires Given C-Rating

While the Spitfires had nobody with a “B” rating, they had several with “C” or “W” ratings. Coming in with the “C” ratings are forwards Caden Harvey and Jean-Christoph Lemieux, along with goaltender Michael Newlove.

The 6-foot, 183-pound Harvey was the club’s fifth-round pick in April 2025 (a year older) and has shown a strong hockey IQ so far. In 13 games, he has a goal along with seven assists and has been getting top-six ice for much of the season. Last season, he had 41 goals in 53 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 16U, so the potential is there.

Lemieux was the Spitfires’ second-round pick in 2024. He had 19 points in 46 games last season, but had seven points in eight games this season before being sidelined with an injury earlier in October. Once he returns to the lineup, he’s a top-six forward and is expected to have a breakout season. His grit and agitation, along with his offence, are an enticing combination.

J.C. Lemieux of the Windsor Spitfires. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

Finally, the 6-foot-2, 182-pound Newlove was the Spitfires’ first overall pick in the 2024 OHL Under-18 Draft. While he spent much of last season in Junior A, he won the Spitfires’ backup role this season and has been excellent with a .915 save percentage and 2.49 goals-against average through four appearances. When starter Joey Costanzo can’t go or needs rest, the club is confident in Newlove to shut the door. He was NHL Draft-eligible last season but could sneak in after a big rookie season in the OHL.

Hicks Leads W-Rated Group

Finally, the Spitfires have three players rated in the later rounds. With a “W” rating are defencemen Carter Hicks and Andrew Robinson, along with forward Beksultan Makysh.

Hicks was the Spitfires’ second-round pick in 2024, along with Lemieux, and played a larger-than-expected role last season. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound London native had 14 points in 52 games last season and is on track for similar with three points in 14 games so far this season. Being a part of a deep defence means he’s not getting as much of the spotlight as he did a year ago. However, the season is still early and the club is confident in his ability to break out.

Robinson is kind of in the same boat. The 6-foot, 190-pounder was the club’s third-round pick in 2024 and got into four regular season and 12 playoff games last season. He became a bit of a fan favourite in the playoffs when he scored his first OHL goal at home. This season, like Hicks, he’s kind of slid under the radar a bit. He’s not flashy and you don’t always notice him, but has been an important part of the defence by doing the little things right.

Finally, the 5-foot-9, 170-pound Maksyh came over from Kazakhstan via the Boston Hockey Academy in the 2025 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft as a creative, offensive threat. So far, he’s been as-advertised. He’s not big, but has six goals and 11 points in 13 games, using his speed and fearless approach to get around the net. If he can continue to put up the points and show resiliency, don’t be shocked if he moves up the ratings.

Windsor Spitfires’ forward Beksultan Makysh. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

The Spitfires have often talked about how well their young core has developed, and now we’re getting a glimpse of what the scouts think. The 2026 NHL Draft is a long way from now, but this recognition is a good start to the whole process.