2026 NHL Draft: Baracchini’s Top 32 Preseason Rankings

Welcome to my preseason rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft.

With a number of junior leagues and players playing overseas already kicking off their draft year, the scouting season is in full swing. Naturally all eyes are going to be on phenom winger Gavin McKenna as he looks to follow in the footsteps of Adam Fantilli and Macklin Celebrini to make his mark as a NCAA freshman in his draft year.

While there is always going to be talk of players who can compete and challenge McKenna, unfortunately, he’s in a league of his own. That isn’t to say things can’t change, but as of now he is the top prize. However, the players that follow after him also have high value as prospects. Ivar Stenberg, the younger brother of St. Louis Blues prospect Otto, is off to a hot start himself and could be the next forward to go after McKenna. Other notable forwards in the top-10 may not challenge him, but they’re definitely high impact.

As of now, Keaton Verhoeff appears to be the top defenseman coming into the season as he has the poise and confidence as a sound, two-way defender. Ryan Lin, Daxon Rudolph and Chase Reid are definitely other contenders that could move up and challenge him for that title.

Gavin McKenna and Ivar Stenberg (The Hockey Writers)

This is definitely an exciting class as there is a great amount of skill, smarts and players with that high motor and drive even towards the later part of the first- round and extending afterwards. To kick of the draft season, here are my top-32 rankings along with honourable mentions.

1. Gavin McKenna, LW, Penn State (NCAA)

Let’s not kid ourselves, McKenna is the top prospect heading into this draft. Given how there has been an extensive list of games to see the phenom, McKenna’s elite level compete, offensive instincts, speed, puck control are what makes him a special talent. He can change the tide of a shift whenever he’s in control, pushing the pace of play and constantly being deceptive and unpredictable. He can manipulate defenders easily, fooling them any chance he can get. Although he’s undersized at 6-feet, 170 pounds, you can’t ignore the skill and vision he brings offensively. It’ll be interesting to see how he fares as a freshman with Penn State.

2. Ivar Stenberg, LW/RW, Frölunda HC (SHL)

Stenberg has been a dominant force at every level he has played. Now, he’s off to a really hot start in the Swedish Hockey League as he already has three assists in five games at the senior level. He’s got the smarts and IQ and his skillset allows him to excel in any situation, always thinking one or two steps ahead of the opposition. He’s extremely deceptive with his movements and can shake defenders off with quick pivots when he has the puck. He has a high level of maturity for his age, already having a lot of pro level qualities to his game with his work ethic and the way he processes the game.

Ivar Stenberg🇸🇪 (#15 yellow)



In a losing effort, he was unquestionably the best player on the ice.



Here a few clips of him showcasing all the traits of an elite puck carrier in the NHL.#2026NHLDraft #U18MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/5lZpO4dc0C — WJCrankings (@WJCrankings) April 27, 2025

3. Keaton Verhoeff, RD, Univ. of North Dakota (NCAA)

While Keaton Verhoeff is the ideal defender everyone wants on their team. The University of North Dakota had a solid rookie campaign with the Victoria Royals in the Western Hockey League with 45 points in 63 games last season. He showed his strengths at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, but also showed some inconsistencies on both sides of the puck. When he’s on his game, he’s positionally sound defensively and confident on the attack, be it in transition or in the offensive zone while also defending rushes very well. He has a shooters mindset from the point, is a fluid skater and is a fierce competitor.

4. Tynan Lawrence, C, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

Tynan Lawrence stands out and makes himself known with his ability to create quality looks any chance he gets. He’s got unbelievable skill, a battler’s mindset and work ethic as he’s all over the ice zoning in on the puck. He’s just as responsible and impactful defensively, breaking up plays and quickly transitioning the other way. He’s a competitive centre that does it all, as he’s strong positionally, anticipating plays and taking advantage of opponent’s mistakes. He was just under a point per game in the USHL with 54 in 56 and added another 18 points in the playoffs as MVP.

5. Ryan Roobroeck, C, Niagara IceDogs (OHL)

After setting a franchise record for goals by a rookie (28), Ryan Roobroeck followed that up with a solid sophomore season with 41 goals and 87 points in the Ontario Hockey League. He’s as crafty as they come offensively. The combination of size, hands and goal scoring abilities really shines when he has the puck. The power and accuracy he has along with the puck skills and control, makes him tough to contain as he can score from anywhere. He could learn to use his size to his advantage to be even more dominant.

6. Mathis Preston, RW, Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

After finishing with 23 goals and 45 points as a rookie with the Chiefs, Mathis Preston already has six points in two games to start this season. Preston is an absolute speed demon on the ice. He can get around defenders with ease, as his feet are always moving showing great edges and footwork to be deceptive with his movements. He always has defenders on their heels as he pushes them back when flying down the wing or out of the corners while cutting in to attack the net. He has a strong and swift release with his shot and does a great job to find and attack the middle of the ice.

Mathis Preston, Spokane Chiefs (Larry Brunt / Spokane Chiefs)

7. Ethan Belchetz, LW, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

NHL teams love size, but they love players that know how to use that to their advantage. The first overall selection in the 2024 OHL Draft, Ethan Belchetz does just that with his towering 6-foot-5, 227 pound-frame. Belchetz is a monster in puck battles, as the combination of his size and puck protection skills makes him extremely tough to steal the puck off of him, shielding the puck extremely well in order to attack the middle. He dominates down low and in front of the net and has quick hands to make moves in tight. He was Canada’s top offensive producer at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and will be looking for an expanded role in the Ontario Hockey League this season.

8. Viggo Björck, C/W, Djurgårdens IF (SHL)

Viggo Björck decimated the U18 Region with 98 points and then proceeded to dominate the U20 Nationell as a 16 and 17-year-old with 74 points in 42 games. He’s small in stature at 5-foot-10, but his high-end IQ, skillset, slick puck control and playmaking makes him a force to be reckoned with. He’s constantly deceptive and always dominates the middle of the ice while constantly pushing the pace with his speed and vision. He continues to elevate his game and consistency against older competition as he has one assist in three games to start the season. He scored his first SHL goal and has two points in five games.

9. Ryan Lin, RD, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

Ryan Lin’s two-way play as a defender was on display at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He’s a very confident and smart puck-moving defender, picking his spots wisely to attack and possesses great control handling the puck through the neutral zone and in the offensive zone. He wants to be involved as much as possible, getting puck touches, attacking defenders, creating chances and setting up plays for his teammates. Defensively, he’s rarely out of position and does a good job to take time and space away from attackers. He finished fifth in the WHL rookie scoring with 53 points.

10. Daxon Rudolph, RD, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

With an impressive 41-point rookie season, Daxon Rudolph is as calm and composed on the backend as anyone. He’s not explosive, but he’s a smooth skater on the breakout and makes himself known in the offensive zone to setup plays from the blueline. He defends rushes extremely well, showing great patience, great strong gap control and can break up plays with timely stick checks. He doesn’t give up the middle of the ice easily and is quick to retrieve pucks leading to a quick breakout.

Daxon Rudolph, Prince Albert Raiders (Mark Peterson / Prince Albert Raiders)

11. Chase Reid, RD, Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

Chase Reid had an impressive first season with the Soo Greyhounds, posting 40 points in 39 games. That’s great production from a rookie defender considering he made the move over from the Bismarck Bobcats of the NAHL. Reid shows great confidence advancing out of his own zone and leading an attack. He’s a smooth skater for his 6-foot-2 size and has a strong, well-rounded mindset with his game. He plays everything smart and can even add the physical element when he needs to. He’s already becoming an early favourite of mine as he could easily be in the top-10.

12. Xavier Villeneuve, LD, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

He’s 5-foot-11, 157 pounds, but Xavier Villeneuve is a dynamic offensive player as he has the awareness to jump into the attack and capitalize on his opportunities. He can evade defenders easily and while he can be risky and he gets you out of your seat, his play is very reminiscent of Lane Hutson with his movement, deceptiveness and puck skills. He had 62 points in 61 games as a rookie defender in the Quebec Maritime Junior League and named QMJHL’s Defenseman of the Year. Skill wise, he’s a top-10 pick, as he’s already picking up where he left off with two assists in two games. His height and strength could come into question, even though it doesn’t hinder his play with the puck.

13. Marcus Nordmark, RW, Djurgårdens IF J20 (U20 Nationell)

Easily the best forward at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Marcus Nordmark dominated with his puck possession and high-end skillset and made sure to capitalize on them every time. The goal scoring abilities, passing, compete level and work ethic in battles really made him a valuable player for Team Sweden. He’s got great vision with the puck, is driven and will do whatever it takes to win. He was above a point per game at all levels between the U18 and U20 last season and I expect him to be above that in his draft year.

14. Elton Hermansson, RW/LW, Örebro HK J20 (U20 Nationell)

One of the top productive forwards at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup with 11 points, Elton Hermansson is a dual scoring threat in the offensive zone as he wants to take control and make an impact. He can easily find the shooting lanes and walk in for a quick wrist shot or can spot seams and passing lanes to connect with his teammates. He attacks intently with his pace of play and uses his body positioning to always get the inside track on defenders. He was extremely impactful in the U20 Nationell as a 17-year-old last season, posting 36 points in 41 games with Örebro J20.

15. Adam Novotný, LW/RW, Peterborough Petes (OHL)

Drafted ninth overall in the 2024 CHL Import Draft, Adam Novotný signed with the Petes to play in North America. Now playing in the top junior league, Novotny has pro experience under his belt playing with men in Czechia last season as a 17-year-old, but now he has a chance to earn more minutes and be a go-to offensive producer. His play on both sides of the puck is evident as he has the smarts and skill to boot every time he’s on the ice. He’s engaging, constantly slicing through defenders and is a battler for possession. He’s skilled but he does things in a simplified way that leads to his success.

16. Carson Carels, LD, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

An absolute nightmare to go up against, Carson Carels brings a constant and steady defensive presence. He also has some offensive upside as he put up 35 points as a rookie last season in the WHL and has two points in two games to start this season. He’s aggressive when defending rushes, chipping away at attackers to disrupt plays and stop them upon entry. He’s strong with his one-on-one coverages, standing up to players and being aggressive to knock them off the puck. He’s quick on the breakouts and can make strong heads up plays in the offensive zone with his passing or getting pucks on net.

17. Niklas Aaram-Olsen, LW, Örebro HK J20 (SHL)

With three goals in two games to start this season, Niklas Aaram-Olsen plays with a lot of strength and power to his game. He’s constantly powering through defenders, attacking the middle of the ice and showing great anticipation to pounce on turnovers and make defenders pay. He has a lethal shot and powerful one-timer, making him a goal-scoring threat from far out or even in tight, possessing the skill and control to get there. Much like Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, he could easily solidify himself as another Norwegian power-forward to be selected in the first-round.

Niklas Aaram-Olsen just scored his third goal of the game for Örebro U20.



He has the potential to truly light up the U20 Nationell this season.#2026NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/9IL3wnusfo — Swedish Prospects (@ProspectsSE) September 17, 2025

18. Nikita Klepov, RW, Saginaw Spirit (USHL)

The intensity and determination that Nikita Klepov plays with is outstanding. He displays endless energy and skill, constantly pushing the pace of play and putting defenders on their heels. He can cut through defenders with ease, shows quick movement and executes plays with his timing and strong puck skills in tight spaces. No matter how many players stand in his way, he always finds a way to get around them and create a dangerous scoring chance. He had 10 points in five preseason games and didn’t stop there as he already has three points in two games.

19. Malte Gustafsson, LD, HV71 U20 (Nationell)

I was really impressed with Malte Gustafsson’s play at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup as he showed great confidence and poise on the blue line, producing six points in five games. He provides a sound two-way game with great mobility and offensive instincts. That drive and intensity is just as noticeable on the defensive side as he provides a strong and physical presence while taking away time and space effectively. He already has three points in four games with HV71 as he’s displaying his ability to be a reliable two-way defender.

20. Jack Hextall, C, Youngstown Phantoms (USHL)

Jack Hextall enters as one of the smartest players in this class. His offensive IQ and vision instantly stand out, executing plays very well and manipulating defenders in the process. While he’s a playmaker and puck distributor, he has an underrated shot and shows great patience, using defenders as a screen and finds the right time to release a quick wrist shot. He’s a workhorse, showing a great amount of skill in tight and down low and is constantly capitalizing on mistakes that he forces in all three zones.

21. Beckham Edwards, C, Sarnia Sting (OHL)

Finishing fifth in points by a rookie in the OHL with 45 and second in goals (25), Beckham Edwards was impressive in his rookie season with the Sarnia Sting. He’s a quick skater with great agility and can score from anywhere on the ice. He has a strong shot and can spot shooting lanes with ease. He already has an NHL-size going for him as he stands at 6-foot-1. He shows great attention to detail and constantly works his tail off every shift. He can open lanes up to attack and draws defenders in to get them out of position.

22. Adam Valentini, C, Univ. of Michigan (NCAA)

While switching commitments at the last moment isn’t ideal, Adam Valentini is still a special player as he’s constantly displaying a great amount of energy. He’s constantly dictating the pace of the game with his speed and high-end skill, showing great patience and timing with his moves as he attacks defenders head on. While he may seem undersized at 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, he plays a bigger game, isn’t afraid to battle in the tough areas and uses his speed and edgework to evade pressure.

23. Lavr Gashilov, C, Avto Yekaterinburg (MHL)

If you want to talk about hot starts to a draft year, Lavr Gashilov is definitely on one as he already has 14 points in seven games in the MHL. A big- bodied centre at 6-foot-2, Gashilov shows great compete every shift and attention to detail, showing great positioning, timing and anticipation skills on both sides of the puck. He thinks the game at a high level, has great vision to spot passing lanes and get pucks out in an instant to catch defenders and goalies off-guard.

24. Caleb Malhotra, C, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

The son of former NHLer, Manny Malhotra, Caleb is an elite level playmaker that has great attention to detail on both sides of the puck, deceptiveness, IQ and hands to bait players effortlessly. His head is always up scanning the ice for passing options and has the ability to always find his teammates and connect with them. He has great positional awareness always finding the open spaces to sneak in past defenders undetected for quality chances on net. He has three points to start his OHL career and I feel that he can continue to rise all season.

Caleb Malhotra has arrived at the Madhouse!



The 2024 8th overall pick scored his first career #OHL goal last night in the @BulldogsOHL home opener!@CHLHockey | @FloHockey pic.twitter.com/fW1dO2Wo7B — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) September 21, 2025

25. Liam Ruck, RW, Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

I took note of Liam Ruck during the Tigers’ Western Hockey League Championship run last season and he can be a real thorn in the opposition’s side. He’s aggressive on the attack showing great drive and intensity on the forecheck and can play and excel in any situation. He’s constantly making himself available in the middle of the ice and capitalizes on his scoring chances. He’s physical, in your face and is definitely that player you want on your team, but hate to play against.

26. Mikey Berchild, LW, USA U18 (NTDP)

Mikey Berchild is extremely swift and dynamic with the puck. He has great control and soft hands to dangle in traffic and get around defenders with ease. He’s always pushing the middle for an opportunity to unleash his quick wrist shot and is always finding the open ice to make himself available for a shooting opportunity. He has the elusiveness to be effective but the lack of strength could be a problem as he needs to bulk up. However, the skill is evident.

27. Colin Fitzgerald, C, Peterborough Petes (OHL)

When he’s at his best, Colin Fitzgerald is a force to be reckoned with. At 6-foot-2, 207 pounds, Fitzgerald uses that to his advantage as he becomes too much to handle for defenders in front of the net. He can crash the crease and high danger areas and knows where to be to capitalize on chances. He’s competitive and shows great strength in his game. He’s off to decent start to begin the season with two points after not having a strong showing at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

28. Alessandro Di Iorio, C, Sarnia Sting (OHL)

After a decent showing at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Alessandro Di Iorio sustained an injury during a preseason game and is now sidelined to start his draft year. However, the IQ, hands and creativity he possesses is very strong in his game. He’s effective on both sides of the puck, creating plays any chance he gets and breaking them up in order to regain possession. He can play in any situation, though he needs to improve his skating and handle the physical play.

29. Filip Novak, F, HC Sparta Praha U20 (Czechia U20)

I really liked Filip Novak’s game at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and he’s off to a good start in his draft year with five points in six games in the Czechia U20 league. Novak displays a strong work ethic and skill. The combination with his speed really puts defenders on their heels and has the ability to quickly get around them and rush the middle of the ice. His pace of play and puck handling is always at a high pace, making him difficult to stop.

30. Pierce Mbuyi, LW, Owen Sound Attack (OHL)

After putting up 29 goals and 52 points last season, Pierce Mbuyi is a high-energy winger that possesses a lethal shot. The OHL’s reigning rookie of the year shows a great mindset and drive to his game. When he finds the open ice, he’ll take it and wire the puck at goaltenders and if there’s nothing there, he’ll create it to attack. When he’s available, he’s ready to wind up and fire a shot on net. He has good vision and offensive instincts and if he can take a big step this season, it’ll definitely help his draft stock.

31. Braidy Wassilyn, C, Niagara IceDogs (NCAA)

With 39 points in 62 games, it was a decent rookie season for Braidy Wassilyn. He’s a crafty and deceptive playmaker, showing great puck skills and control. He challenges players constantly with his speed and is always finding ways to get around them with ease. However, he tends to be streaky and needs to find more consistency to his game. If he can elevate his game, the sky will be the limit as he has the skillset. He’s committed to Boston University for next season.

32. Lars Steiner, RW, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (QMHJL)

Named to the CHL’s All-Rookie team last season, Lars Steiner really had a solid campaign as he had 60 points in 57 games. He’s already picking up where he left off as he has two goals to start the season. Overall, Steiner is a highly skilled forward and despite being 5-foot-10, 176 pounds, he shows no fear in the tough areas on the ice showing great strength and energy. He has great foot speed and a strong shot in the open ice and has a sound defensive game as well.

Other Names to Watch

Oliver Suvanto, RW, Tappara (Liiga), Tomas Chrenko, C, HK Nitra (Slovakia), Chase Harrington, LW, Spokane Chiefs (OHL), Olivers Murnieks, C, Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL), J.P. Hurlbert, RW, Kamloops Blazers (WHL), Viktor Fyodorov, C, Chaika Nizhny Novgorod (MHL), Blake Zielinski, F, Des Moines Buccaneers (USHL), Tobias Tomik, C/RW, Vancouver Giants (WHL), Oscar Holmertz, C, Linköping HC U20 (Nationell)

