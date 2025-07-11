A New Route to the NHL? Gavin McKenna’s NCAA Shift Sends a Message

Gavin McKenna—the highly touted Medicine Hat Tigers winger and projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft—just made a surprising decision. He’s leaving the Western Hockey League (WHL) to play NCAA hockey at Penn State University next season. The reported NIL package? Around $700,000.

That’s not just a headline—it’s a shot across the bow for the Canadian Hockey League. This didn’t break on TSN or Sportsnet, but on ESPN. And McKenna isn’t alone: former Tri-City Americans defenceman Jackson Smith and Spokane Chiefs forward Shea Van Olm are also headed to Penn State in 2025–26. Something big is shifting.

What’s Actually Changing—and Why It Matters

For decades, the CHL (WHL, Ontario Hockey League, and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League) has been the main road to the NHL. Most Canadian players took that route. It was intense, fast-paced, and full of pressure—on the ice and off. It was also familiar. But that path is no longer the only one. More players and more families are starting to look at the NCAA and see a real opportunity.

That’s where NIL—Name, Image, and Likeness—comes in. It used to be that U.S. college athletes weren’t allowed to make any money while playing. Now they can. And while most NIL money flows to football and basketball players, hockey’s starting to see a trickle, too. For a player like McKenna, a seven-figure NIL deal while working on a degree at a top school suddenly makes college hockey look like more than just a backup plan.

So is the NCAA stealing Canadian talent, or is it just offering a different—and maybe more innovative—way to build a hockey career? Growing up in Pennsylvania, I know the area well. State College, Pennsylvania—home to Penn State—is an idyllic college town built around the university, and the whole region is known as Happy Valley for a reason. With its lively campus atmosphere, scenic surroundings, and reputation as one of the best college towns in the United States, there are certainly worse places for a young Canadian hockey player to land.

The CHL Route: Proven, but Rigid

Still, if you’re a top-tier Canadian prospect, the CHL is a solid choice. The league plays a 68-game season that mirrors the NHL grind. Scouts will see you. You’ll be tested early. And for many, it’s the most direct shot at getting drafted.

Gavin McKenna wins David Branch Player of the Year Award (Josh Kim/CHL Images)

But it comes with trade-offs. Once you play a single CHL game, you give up NCAA eligibility. Education packages are available if you don’t go pro, but the system isn’t exactly flexible. And there’s no NIL money—none. That’s starting to matter more, especially when you think about how few junior players make it to the NHL. There’s not a lot of fallback if things don’t go as planned.

The NCAA Option: Slower, Smarter?

College hockey takes a different approach: fewer games, more off-ice development. You’ll hit the gym more than the bus. And instead of leaving with nothing, you might go with a degree. That’s attractive, especially for players who want a bit more time to develop physically or mentally, or want another option if hockey doesn’t work out.

The idea that NCAA hockey is just a backup plan no longer holds. In fact, some of today’s biggest NHL stars came through U.S. college programs. Cale Makar (UMass) has already won a Norris, a Conn Smythe, and a Stanley Cup. Jack Eichel (Boston University) led the Vegas Golden Knights to a championship in 2023. Adam Fox (Harvard) and Quinn Hughes (Michigan) are two of the game’s top offensive defencemen. Kyle Connor (Michigan) is an elite scorer and a consistent All-Star. These players didn’t just “make it” through the NCAA—they’re shaping the league.

It doesn’t hurt to spend a couple of years at an NCAA university, as Adam Fox and Quinn Hughes did.

(The Hockey Writers)

Now that there’s more money in NIL deals, the draw toward the NCAA might be increasingly magnetic. NIL deals can provide top players like McKenna with the kind of financial boost that was previously impossible in amateur hockey. It’s not common yet, but it’s coming. That said, the NCAA has its drawbacks too: less exposure in some programs, fewer games, and no guarantee you’ll get significant minutes as a freshman.

What’s at Stake for Canadian Hockey?

If more players follow McKenna’s lead, the CHL might lose more than just elite talent. It might lose its place as the pipeline for Canadian hockey dreams. For years, playing junior hockey wasn’t just about development—it was cultural, part of a rite of passage. But McKenna’s move suggests that the culture is shifting.

And maybe that’s not a bad thing. Players want choice. They want security. They want to control their future. And, NIL money doesn’t hurt, either.

The question isn’t whether the NCAA is stealing players—it’s whether the CHL is willing to adapt. NIL is here. The NCAA is growing. And Canadian hockey, from top to bottom, might need to rethink what it’s offering the next generation.

Because if McKenna is just the beginning, the conversation is only getting started. His landing at Penn State could be the tip of something very big and very different.

[Note: I’d like to thank Brent Bradford (PhD) for his help co-authoring this post. His profile can be found at www.linkedin.com/in/brent-bradford-phd-3a10022a9]