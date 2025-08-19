2026 Draft-Eligible Standouts at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup

The 2026 NHL Draft season is already under way with the completion of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. For just the second time in their history at the tournament, Team USA took home the gold, defeating Team Sweden. Both rosters featured a number of high-end talents that could be potential first-rounders.

There were also a lot of promising names that were involved in the early showcase just before the junior season starts. As a result, a lot of draft-eligible names really stood out as top prospects. Here are the top 2026 draft-eligible names that performed really well at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Ethan Belchetz, LW, Team Canada

The 2024 first overall pick in the OHL Priority Draft, Ethan Belchetz was by far Canada’s most productive and impactful player with eight points in five games. His ability to be a force within the offensive zone as a result of his 6-foot-5, 227-pound frame was evident. He was a nightmare in front of the net, over powering defenders and making slick plays in tight. He pushed his way through traffic with ease and was constantly involved in battles all over the ice. He can easily bully his way past anyone and this tournament showed it.

Windsor Spitfires’ forward Ethan Belchetz (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

Mathis Preston, RW, Team Canada

If you want to talk about a speed demon, Mathis Preston is just that. Finishing second in team scoring with seven points in five games, Preston was constantly making himself present every opportunity he had. He was quick with his speed and edges on the rush and was constantly buzzing in the offensive zone as a result. He was always opening things up, striking to the open spaces, making quick cuts to the inside and generated quality looks. He really was impressive and is going to have a big draft year.

Tynan Lawrence, C, Team Canada

Despite only putting up three points in five games, I really liked Tynan Lawrence’s game. He always does the little things right every shift. He was still intercepting and disrupting plays and showed a strong transitional game, leading to odd-man rushes. Although there wasn’t much in finishing his chances, he was constantly creating them for himself and taking advantage of mistakes from the opposition. His competitive drive and work ethic really showed and it’s a big reason why he’s successful.

Related: Finland at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup – A Fourth-Place Finish With Lessons Learned

Keaton Verhoeff, RD, Team Canada

Although his performance in the semi-final game was a little disappointing, Keaton Verhoeff still showed why he’s the top defender in this class. He made himself known on both sides of the puck, showing great awareness in the offensive zone and confidence in transition. Defensively, he demonstrated his ability to be incredibly tough to go up against. He took time and space away from attackers effectively and defended well against rushes. He was Canada’s captain and he led by example with his play.

Oscar Hemming, LW, Team Finland

Finland’s top point producer, Oscar Hemming finished with four goals and six points in five games. He was a constant shooting threat and although he can be quiet at times, he’s effective in striking quickly and in the open ice and high danger area. He had great drive and compete and his 6-foot-4 frame makes it hard to contain him or knock the puck loose. He was always in the right spot at the right time making himself available for a scoring opportunity.

Marcus Nordmark, RW, Team Sweden

Marcus Nordmark was hands down the best forward in this tournament and his production spoke for itself. He finished first in goals with seven and points with 12. He always seemed in control every time he had possession and made sure to finish them off every chance he had. He showcased his goalscoring abilities, compete level, speed and ability to battle and maintain possession with his skill and timing. He was extremely effective overall and was a big reason why Sweden won silver.

Marcus Nordmark has completed the hat-trick to win the game 6-5 for Sweden.



Sweden is off to the final.



They trailed 5-2 with 12 minutes to go. #HlinkaGretzkyCup pic.twitter.com/vzGxaVAZa0 — Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) August 15, 2025

Elton Hermansson, LW/RW, Team Sweden

Nordmark’s teammate, Elton Hermansson was just behind him in terms of being dynamic and dangerous in this tournament. He finished second in goals with six and in points with 11. Hermansson never took a shift off and was constantly making himself known in all areas of the ice. He’s always making himself available to be a scoring threat and is very deceptive with his puck skills and control. His speed and skill seemed to take over every chance he had, especially in the gold medal game against Team USA.

Blake Zielinski, RW, Team USA

Spending most of his time on the top line with Noah Davidson and Jack Hextall, Zielinski was USA’s top point producer and offensive driver in the tournament. He finished with four goals and nine points in the tournament and constantly generating quality looks and being involved in the offensive zone. He was creating plays and finishing them off with his quick shot and was always in the right place at the right time. He was a big reason why USA came out on top and won gold for the second time at the event.

Related: Predicting NHL’s Top 50 Players in 5 Years

Jack Hextall, C, Team USA

I highlighted Jack Hextall coming into this tournament and it’s a good thing I did. His playmaking and smarts in the offensive zone instantly stood out, as he is deceiving with his movement and puck control. He was effective on both sides of the puck, showing great attention to detail and play within his own end. He was a very effective puck facilitator.

Nikita Klepov, LW, Team USA

I really liked Nikita Klepov’s drive and ability to push the pace in the offensive zone with his skating and agility. He always seems to be cutting through defenders and excelling in tight spaces with his soft hands and puck handling. He finished with five assists and six points in the tournament. He can bait the defender easily and open things up very well for his teammates to be able to distribute the puck.



Nikita Klepov scores on a high skill play to give USA its third PP goal of the game. 4-2 USA. #HlinkaGretzkyCup pic.twitter.com/H7TqHKJ0Nn — Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) August 16, 2025

Other notable names: Ryan Lin, RD, Team Canada, Daxon Rudolph, RD, Team Canada, Filip Novak, RW, Team Czechia, Luka Arkko, RW, Team Finland, Juho Piiparinen, RD, Team Finland, Oscar Holmertz, C, Team Sweden, Nils Bartholdsson, RW, Team Sweden, Axel Elofsson, RD, Team Sweden.

Sign up for our FREE NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter