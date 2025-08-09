2026 Draft-Eligible Players to Watch at Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Every year, the Hlinka Gretzky Cup marks the start of the draft season. For prospects up for the 2026 NHL Draft, it’s starting to generate a great amount of buzz.

This year’s tournament is going to feature a number of quality names and players that will be at the top of the draft board. Unfortunately, there will be no Gavin McKenna– the early consensus for first overall as he gears up for his freshman season in the NCAA. Even Viggo Bjorck, Ivar Stenberg and Adam Novotny won’t be attending. However, there’s still a lot of high-end talent to watch in this tournament as they kick off their draft- season for NHL scouts.

While I would like to include Landon DuPont in this list, he isn’t up for the draft until next season and there will be plenty of time to see him. Here are nine draft-eligible names for the 2026 NHL Draft to keep an eye on at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Keaton Verhoeff, RD, Team Canada

Much like how Matthew Schaefer kicked off his draft year with a dominating performance at this tournament, Keaton Verhoeff is very much in line to do the same. The University of North Dakota commit had a solid rookie campaign with the Victoria Royals in the Western hockey League with 45 points in 63 games. At 6-foot-4, 212 pounds, he’s a very mobile, smart and confident defender, possessing great smarts on both sides of the puck. He provides a strong impact in the offensive zone while shutting things down and breaking up plays constantly defensively. He’s a well-rounded defender that can do it all and will be a key player as he captains Canada this year.

Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals (Kevin Light / Victoria Royals)

Tynan Lawrence, C, Team Canada

Finishing third in rookie scoring in the United States Hockey League with 54 points in 56 games, Tynan Lawrence always seems to elevate his play in big moments. He led all players in the playoffs in points with 18, winning the Clark Cup and MVP honours. He constantly displays a strong work ethic, tenacity and compete level in all three zones, constantly pressuring players and winning battles. He has great skill to be an offensive producer and his ability to win and maintain possession makes him a force. His defensive game really makes him a well-rounded player to be used in all situations.

Daxon Rudolph, RD, Team Canada

Daxon Rudolph had an impressive rookie campaign last season with the Prince Albert Raiders. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound defender put up 41 points in 64 games and added another 11 assists and 12 points in 11 playoff games. The IQ and composure that Rudolph possesses is outstanding. He has great mobility for his size and overall play and compete on both sides of the puck is evident. He facilitates plays very well from the blue line, has great gap control and positioning, defending rushes and in front of the net. The way he thinks and executes the game is incredible.

Ethan Belchetz, LW Team Canada

The first overall pick in the Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection Draft, Ethan Belchetz already stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs 227 pounds at 17 years old. He uses all of that to his advantage every shift. Whether it’s winning battles and coming out with the puck along the boards or powering his way through defenders to the middle, Belchetz is going to find that space and make himself known with his puck protection skills and control. He’s got a bullet of a shot and always takes advantage of the time and space that he has to find the back of the net.

Filip Novák, F, Team Czechia

After standing out at the U17 level and a strong performance at the Youth Olympic Games last year where he had three goals and five points in four games, Filip Novak has another chance to be a go-to producer. He’s a fantastic skater with a great burst of speed to get around defenders or push them back to create more space. He plays with a high amount of pace and his puck skills in tight and in the offensive zone are strong. He already has an NHL-frame at 6-foot-2, 198 pounds and shows a great drive and work ethic.

Elton Hermansson, RW/LW, Team Sweden

While there’ll be no encore performance from Stenberg or Björck as they dominated the tournament, Elton Hermansson is expected to be a major offensive producer for Sweden. Hermansson is a dual offensive threat with his goal scoring and playmaking abilities. He has a powerful shot to boot and has strong playmaking skills in tight. He displays great smarts and confidence with the puck while playing with great intent every shift. The 17-year-old had 36 points in 41 games with Örebro HK J20 last season.

Marcus Nordmark, RW, Team Sweden

At 6-foot-1, 183 pounds, Marcus Nordmark is a high-octane offensive producer and play driver. He has slick puck skills and control in high traffic areas and is always pushing his way to the high danger area to unleash his powerful shot. He has a shoot first mentality but can show some deceptiveness with his passing and puck distribution. He’s crafty and elusive with his movements and is extremely tough to contain when he has the puck and drives to the front of the net.

Nikita Klepov, F, Team USA

After putting up 31 points in 59 games with the Sioux City Musketeers last season, Klepov is on his way to the OHL to play for the Saginaw Spirit. A high energy forward with excellent hands and puck control, Klepov is always in motion and unpredictable. He’s very deceptive and crafty with the puck and has a swift and accurate wrist shot. He’s a little undersized at 5-foot-11, 165 pounds, but he’s really fun to watch.

Jack Hextall, C, Team USA

Jack Hextall is a very sound and creative playmaker with great offensive awareness and vision. His head is always on a swivel, scanning for openings to make crisp and accurate passes. He’s constantly pushing the pace of the game showing great patience and striking quickly when he has the chance. He finished eighth in rookie scoring in the USHL with 34 points and his 26 assists had him fifth.

