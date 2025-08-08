Maple Leafs Could Land Alex Tuch in Suggested Blockbuster With Sabres

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres have two different goals heading into the 2025-26 season, and with that in mind, there is a possibility they could pull off a deal that benefits both of them. The Maple Leafs need to continue trying to find players to replace Mitchell Marner, who decided to join the Vegas Golden Knights this summer, and Alex Tuch could be a perfect target for them.

The Sabres have made it clear on several occasions that they would prefer to keep Tuch, despite them being stuck in a rebuild, but they could still be open to moving him for the right price. The Maple Leafs do have the assets to make a deal work, and if they can bring him in, he could prove to be a valuable playoff asset, considering how strong he is at both ends of the ice.

Even since he was traded to the Sabres as part of the return for superstar Jack Eichel, he has been a solid two-way player, and has only improved since then. Take a look at his analytics from the time of the deal:

He has only improved since then and has become a valued asset with the Sabres, becoming one of their few bright spots as they continue to struggle to find success. Tuch, who is now 29 years old, scored 36 goals and added 31 assists for 67 points through 82 games, which comes out to a 0.82 points-per-game average. Throughout his career, he has scored 167 goals and added 215 assists for 382 points through 536 games, which comes out to a 0.71 points-per-game average.

Tuch could plug right into the Maple Leafs’ top-six forward group, and while the Sabres would likely want some strong assets coming back their way to consider moving on from him, his pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) status could entice them to move him before they risk losing him for nothing.

What Would a Trade Look Like?

Tuch has a $4,750,000 cap hit, while the Maple Leafs only have $1,919,722 in cap space right now, meaning they would have to move some money out. On top of that, Tuch has a 5-team no-trade list that gives him some slight protection, and a choice of where he gets moved to.

With all of that in mind, the Maple Leafs could still figure something out. They would have to move out both Calle Jarnkrok and David Kampf to free up the amount of money needed to acquire him, but that shouldn’t be too hard to figure out. Let’s assume that all gets figured out, what does the deal look like?

Realistically, a trade looks like the Maple Leafs acquiring Tuch in exchange for Nicholas Robertson, Topi Niemela, a conditional 2028 first-round pick, and a 2027 fourth-round pick.

This move gives the Sabres two promising young players who could benefit from a change of scenery and gives them two draft picks as well. The condition on the future draft pick would likely have something to do with it switching to an earlier second-round pick if Tuch doesn’t reach a certain number of points next season, or doesn’t re-sign with the Maple Leafs.

If the Maple Leafs would only do this move if Tuch comes with an extension attached, the Sabres could ask for another mid-round pick to get the deal done.

Time will tell if Tuch considers moving, or if the Sabres consider trading him next season, closer to the 2026 Trade Deadline, but if he becomes available, the Maple Leafs should be all over him, and a package like this should be enough to get it done.

Salary cap data courtesy of PuckPedia.