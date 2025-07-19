2026 NHL Draft Rankings: Baracchini’s Way-Too-Early Top 32

With the 2025 NHL Draft in the books, it’s never too early to start looking towards next year’s crop of top prospects. The 2026 draft class is starting to shape up to be a really exciting one especially at the top of the draft board.

For a few years now, Gavin McKenna has been getting the label of top prospect for this class and there’s no slowing him down. After he dominated the Western Hockey League with the Medicine Hat Tigers, McKenna looks to take his talents to another level in hopes of having a stellar freshman season like Adam Fantilli and Macklin Celebrini. Everyone is in for a treat after he has continued to outplay his age group.

Gavin McKenna and Ivar Stenberg (The Hockey Writers)

While all eyes will be on McKenna, there are plenty of other high-end level players that could follow him in Keaton Verhoeff, Ivar Stenberg, Ryan Roobroeck and Viggo Björck. It’s early but the draft board is already getting a lot of attention. Here’s an early top-16 rankings.

1. Gavin McKenna, LW, Penn State (NCAA)

Recently committed to Penn State for his draft year, there’s no doubt that Gavin McKenna is the top name entering the 2026 draft season. While we’ve given the ‘generational talent’ to players like Connor McDavid and Connor Bedard, McKenna could be added to that list as he’s an elite-level, offensive dynamo. His high-end speed, puck skills, offensive awareness and compete level are miles ahead of everyone else in this class and is a constant dominant force offensively. He fell short of 100 points in his rookie season (97) and he decimated the Western Hockey League last season with 129 points, being named CHL Player of the Year.

Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers (Photo by Vincent Ethier/CHL)

2. Keaton Verhoeff, RD, Univ. of North Dakota (NCAA)

After a solid rookie campaign with the Victoria Royals in the Western Hockey League with 45 points in 63 games, Verhoeff was easily Canada’s best defender at the U18 Championship. He had five points in five games, but the 17-year-old was doing it all on both sides of the puck. He shows great composure leading an attack, picks his spots to join in on the attack and has a positionally sound defensive game defending rushes very well. He’s got a powerful shot from the point, is a fluid skater and is a fierce competitor. He’s making the jump to the collegiate level next season and he’s more than ready for it.

3. Ivar Stenberg, LW/RW, Frölunda HC J20 (U20 Nationell)

The younger brother of St. Louis Blues prospect Otto, Ivar has been a dominant force at the U18 and U20 levels in Sweden as well as on the international stage. He always stands out in big way and is always in the middle of a play. His great vision and IQ are always a step or two ahead of the opposition. He’s extremely deceptive with his movements and can shake defenders off with quick pivots when he has the puck. He already has some pro experience under his belt, which should help him to take another big step this season.

Ivar Stenberg🇸🇪 (#15 yellow)



In a losing effort, he was unquestionably the best player on the ice.



Here a few clips of him showcasing all the traits of an elite puck carrier in the NHL.#2026NHLDraft #U18MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/5lZpO4dc0C — WJCrankings (@WJCrankings) April 27, 2025

4. Ryan Roobroeck, C, Niagara IceDogs (OHL)

After setting a new franchise record for goals by a rookie (28), Roobroeck followed that up with a solid sophomore season with 41 goals and 87 points in the Ontario Hockey League. He’s as crafty as they come offensively. The combination of size, hands and goal scoring abilities really shines when he has the puck. The power and accuracy he has along with the puck skills and control, makes him tough to contain. He can score from anywhere, in tight or from far and has the vision to always find the open ice to be a threat.

5. Viggo Björck, C/W, Djurgårdens IF J20 (U20 Nationell)

Björck decimated the U18 Region with 98 points and then proceeded to dominate the U20 Nationell as a 16 and 17-year-old with 74 points in 42 games. For him to continue to stand out against older competition is truly impressive as he continues to elevate his game and consistency. He’s only 5-foot-9, but Björck’s high end IQ, skillset, slick puck control and playmaking makes him a force to be reckoned with. He’s always dominant in the middle of the ice and constantly pushing the pace with his speed and vision.

Viggo Björck, Team Sweden (Photo by Leila Devlin/Getty Images)

6. Tynan Lawrence, C, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

The Clark Cup Champion and MVP, Tynan Lawrence was a cut above everyone else in the USHL. He was just under a point per game with 54 in 56 and added another 18 points in the playoffs. Lawrence is a centre that can do it all. He’s got unbelievable skill, a battler’s mindset and work ethic and is just as a responsible and impactful defensively. He’s positionally sound, is quick to take time and space away from attackers and can quickly transition the other way. His two-way presence really makes him stand out. He’s committed to Boston University.

7. Ethan Belchetz, LW, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

The first overall selection in the 2024 OHL Draft, Belchetz is a towering power forward at 6-foot-5, 227 pounds and his play shows that. He skates very well for his size and has great movement in the offensive zone to find the open ice. The combination of his size and puck protection skills makes him extremely tough to steal the puck off of him. He uses that to his advantage, be it along the boards, in front of the net or in the middle of the ice. He had 38 points as a rookie, has a rocket of a shot and will be looking for an expanded role this season.

Windsor Spitfires’ forward Ethan Belchetz (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

8. Daxon Rudolph, RD, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

With an impressive 41-point rookie season, Daxon Rudolph is as calm and composed on the backend as anyone. He’s a great skater on the breakout and makes himself known in the offensive zone to setup plays from the blueline. He defends rushes very well, showing strong gap control and can break up plays with timely stick checks, quickly recovering the puck and regaining possession. He already has gold medals at the U17 Challenge and World U18 Championship.

9. Mathis Preston, RW, Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

The energy, consistency and pace of play that Mathis Preston plays with is very impressive. He has speed to burn as he’s always in motion, showing great edges and footwork to be deceptive with his movements. He always has defenders on their heels as he pushes them back when flying down the wing or out of the corners. He has a strong and swift release with his shot and does a great job to find the open ice in the middle. He had 23 goals and 45 points as a rookie with the Chiefs, finishing third in goals and seventh in points among rookie skaters in the WHL.

Related: 20 Years of 1st Overall Draft Picks – Power Rankings

10. Xavier Villeneuve, LD, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

While he’s undersized at 5-foot-10, 150 pounds, Xavier Villeneuve is extremely gifted offensively. He’s a dynamic offensive defender as he has the awareness to jump into the attack and capitalize on his opportunities. He can evade defenders easily and while he can be risky and he gets you out of your seat, his play is very reminiscent of Lane Hutson with his movement, deceptiveness and puck skills. He had 62 points in 61 games as a rookie defender in the Quebec Maritime Junior League and was named QMJHL’s Defenseman of the Year. Skill wise, he’s a top-10 pick. His height and strength are big question marks.

11. Ryan Lin, RD, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

Finishing fifth in the WHL rookie scoring with 53 points, Ryan Lin is a very confident and smart puck-moving defender. He picks his spots to attack and does a good job of handling the puck through the neutral zone and in the offensive zone. He wants to be involved as much as possible, getting puck touches, attacking defenders, creating chances and setting up plays for his teammates. Defensively, he’s rarely out of position and does a good job to take time and space away from attackers.

12. Beckham Edwards, C, Sarnia Sting (OHL)

Finishing fifth in points by a rookie in the OHL with 45 and second in goals (25), Beckham Edwards was impressive in his rookie season with the Sarnia Sting. He’s a quick skater with great agility and can score from anywhere on the ice. He has a lethal shot, picking corners and finding the shooting lanes with ease. He already has an NHL-size going for him as he stands at 6-foot-1. He shows great attention to detail and thinks the game very well opening lanes up to attack and draws defenders in to get them out of position.

13. Adam Novotný, LW/RW, Peterborough Petes (OHL)

Drafted ninth overall in the 2024 CHL Import Draft, Adam Novotny recently signed with the Petes to play in North America. Now playing in the top junior league, Novotny has that pro experience under his belt playing with men in Czechia last season as a 17-year-old. He now has a chance to earn more minutes and be a go-to offensive producer. His play on both sides of the puck is evident as he has the smarts and skill to boot everytime he’s on the ice. He’s engaging and a battler for possession, which attributes to his success.

14. Braidy Wassilyn, C, Boston University (NCAA)

With 39 points in 62 games, it was a decent rookie season for Braidy Wassilyn. He’s a crafty and deceptive playmaker, showing great puck skills and control. He challenges players constantly with his speed and is always finding ways to get around them with ease. Committed to Boston University, he joins a long list of talented players this season with the likes of Ryder Ritchie, Sacha Boisvert and Jack Murtagh up front. He should be a dominant player for the Terriers this season.

15. Elton Hermansson, RW/LW, Örebro HK J20 (U20 Nationell)

At 6-foot-1, 181 pounds, Elton Hermansson was impactful in the U20 Nationell as a 17-year-old. He had 36 points in 41 games with Örebro J20 and was an offensive force for Sweden at the World Hockey Challenge with six points, winning a bronze medal. He’s a dual scoring threat, having a strong shot and finding the back of the net while displaying his puck handling and playmaking skills in the process. He attacks intently and gets results every time.

16. Chase Reid, RD, Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

Chase Reid had an impressive first season with the Soo Greyhounds, posting 40 points in 39 games. That’s great production from a rookie defender considering he made the move over from the Bismarck Bobcats of the NAHL. Reid shows great confidence advancing out of his own zone. He’s a smooth skater for his 6-foot-2 size and has a strong, well-rounded mindset with his game. He plays everything smart and can even add the physical element when he needs to. He’s already becoming an early favourite of mine.

Related: Success Rates of NHL Draft Picks

17. Marcus Nordmark, RW, Djurgårdens IF J20 (U20 Nationell)

18. Pierce Mbuyi, LW, Owen Sound Attack (OHL)

19. Niklas Aaram-Olsen, LW, Örebro HK J20 (U20 Nationell)

20. Tomas Chrenko, C, HK Nitra (Slovakia)

21. Alessandro Di Iorio, C, Sarnia Sting (OHL)

22. Lars Steiner, RW, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (QMHJL)

23. Mikey Berchild, LW, USA U18 (NTDP)

24. Carson Carels, LD, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

25. Maddox Dagenais, C, Québec Remparts (QMJHL)

26. Tobias Tomik, C/RW, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

27. William Håkansson, LD, Luleå HF J20 (U20 Nationell)

28. Olivers Murnieks, C, Sioux City Musketeers (USHL)

29. Casey Mutryn, F, USA U18 (NTDP)

30. Adam Valentini, C, Chicago Steel (USHL)

31. Colin Fitzgerald, C, Peterborough Petes (OHL)

32. Viktor Fyodorov, C, Chaika Nizhny Novgorod (MHL)

Sign up for our FREE NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter