McDavid Deserves Blame in Oilers’ Playoff Shortcomings

With all the discourse surrounding Connor McDavid and his contract situation, there have been a variety of takes from fans across the hockey world. Edmonton Oilers fans, of course, are praying that the two sides can agree on an extension, regardless of the term on the deal. Others, however, have a much different opinion.

There are many who are hoping to see McDavid leave the Oilers. Not only would it be a massive and fun change for the league, but, in the eyes of many, it would see the 28-year-old be given an opportunity to win the Stanley Cup. Despite reaching the Stanley Cup Final in each of the past two seasons, there are many who believe that was solely due to the dynamic duo of McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

While McDavid and Draisaitl are certainly the biggest drivers for the Oilers, there are many who seem to forget that both rosters had several other key players. Individuals such as Evan Bouchard, Mattias Ekholm, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman, and Evander Kane, just to name a few, have also been huge parts of the Oilers’ success in recent years. Those suggesting these teams are simply carried by McDavid and Draisaitl haven’t been paying enough attention.

McDavid Has Had Low Moments Too

There is no denying the positive impact that McDavid has had on the Oilers organization. He joined the franchise when they were in their decade of darkness and had zero signs of getting out of it. It took some time, but their now-captain got to work and was able to dig them out of that ugly hole and turn them into perennial contenders.

McDavid’s accolades during his time with the Oilers are better than even his biggest supporters would have imagined. He’s won five Art Ross Trophies, four Ted Lindsay Awards, three Hart Trophies, a Maurice Rocket Richard Trophy, and, the best of all, a Conn Smythe Trophy.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Through 712 career games, McDavid has an otherworldly 361 goals and 1,082 points. He’s been every bit as productive in the postseason as well, where he’s put up 44 goals and 150 points in 96 games. That said, the one thing that has alluded him is the trophy he cares about the most: the Stanley Cup.

Based on his playoff stats, and the fact that he has a Conn Smythe to his name, it would be absolutely false to say that McDavid hasn’t stepped up in big moments for his team. That said, while many want to fault everybody else around him as to why the Oilers haven’t won it all, it’s only fair to recognize that part of that is on him.

McDavid Hasn’t Shown Up When It Matters Most

Regardless of what one wants to argue as to how or why the Oilers have reached back-to-back Cup Finals, they were able to get there. Yes, that is a big reflection of McDavid and his greatness, but there were several others in both runs that played big roles in the team’s success as well.

The fact of the matter is that McDavid has now had two Cup Finals to reach his biggest and most desired accomplishment, and he hasn’t been able to pull through. In the most recent Final, with his Oilers on the brink of elimination, McDavid was held pointless in a series-deciding Game 6 that saw his team fall by a lopsided 5-1 final.

The year prior saw an epic run from the Oilers in which they overcame a 3-0 series deficit against the Florida Panthers to force a Game 7. McDavid, however, was held without a point once again in Game 6, though it didn’t bite him as the Oilers picked up a 5-1 win. That wasn’t the case for Game 7, however, as he was held pointless once again in a game which his team kept close, but wound up losing 2-1.

The point being made is that while McDavid has certainly elevated the Oilers since arriving back in 2015, it isn’t fair to say he hasn’t been put in the right position to succeed. Sure, there have been some very questionable moves from management throughout his tenure, but they overall were able to put together a competent team to help get him to the dance. At that point, you would expect your best player to grab the reins and carry the group to a championship, but, at least so far, McDavid has yet to do so, and for that reason, he deserves some criticism.