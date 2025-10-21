NHL Morning Recap – October 21, 2025

Welcome to another edition of the NHL Morning Recap.

All the Latest NHL Daily Recaps

Today, we will be looking at the five games that were played on Oct. 20, 2025. Which includes the Montreal Canadiens taking on the Buffalo Sabres. As well as the battle of two undefeated teams in the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights, and more.

With that, enjoy the NHL Morning Recap.

Kraken 2 at Flyers 5

The Philadelphia Flyers defend home ice, with a 5-2 win over the Seattle Kraken.

Kraken Goal Summary:

P1 7:16 – Jordan Eberle (1) from Cale Fleury (1), Berkly Catton (1)

P2 8:33 – Jani Nyman (3) from Matty Beniers (3), Chandler Stephenson (3)

Flyers Goal Summary:

P1 9:56 – Owen Tippett (4) from Nick Seeler (2), Sean Couturier (4)

P1 13:19 – Tyson Foerster (2) from Bobby Brink (2), Cam York (1)

P2 4:59 – Travis Konecny, Egor Zamula (1), Matvei Michkov (1)

P2 5:32 – Noah Cates (3), from York (2), Trevor Zegras (5)

P2 15:40 – Tippett (5) from Couturier (5), York (3)

Wild 3 at Rangers 1

The New York Rangers finally score on home ice, but it’s not enough to beat the Minnesota Wild, losing 3-1.

Minnesota Wild right wing Danila Yurov celebrates his goal against the New York Rangers with defensemen Jonas Brodin and Brock Faber (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

Wild Goal Summary:

P1 5:10 – Jonas Brodin (1) from Matt Boldy (6), Joel Eriksson Ek (4)

P3 8:16 – Danila Yurov (1) from Marcus Johansson (3)

P3 18:24 – Kirill Kaprizov (5) from Ryan Hartman (1) – Empty Net

Rangers Goal Summary:

P1 0:57 – Artemi Panarin (2) from Mika Zibanejad (2), William Borgen (2)

Sabres 2 at Canadiens 4

The Canadiens pick up their fifth win of the season, beating the Sabres 4-2.

Sabres Goal Summary:

P2 6:51 – Jiri Kulich (2) from Zach Benson (6)

P3 12:30 Tyler Kozak (1) from Jack Quinn (1), Rasmus Dahlin (5)

Canadiens Goal Summary:

P1 8:29 – Oliver Kapanen (4) from Ivan Demidov (4), Alex Newhook (2)

P3 2:57 – Juraj Slafkovsky (3) from Noah Dobson (3), Nick Suzuki (8)

P3 11:38 – Lane Hutson (1) from Newhook (3)

P3 19:29 – Jake Evans (1) from Suzuki (9) – Empty Net

Jets 2 at Flames 1

The Calgary Flames’ terrible start to the season continues after losing the Winnipeg Jets 2-1.

Jets Goal Summary:

P3 2:41 – Jonathan Toews (1) from Noel Pionk (1), Nino Niederreiter (4)

P3 15:06 – Mark Scheifele (7) from Kyle Connor (6), Josh Morrissey (2)

Flames Goal Summary:

P2 13:22 – Rasmus Andersson (2) from Adam Klapka (2), Ryan Lomberg (1)

The Golden Knights hand the Hurricanes their first loss of the season, by a score of 4-1.

Jack Eichel and Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights (Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images)

Hurricanes Goal Summary:

P2 4:18 – Sebastian Aho (2) from Seth Jarvis (3), Nik Ehlers (1)

Golden Knights Goal Summary:

P1 8:42 – Jack Eichel (6) from Brandon Saad (1), Ivan Barbashev (5)

P1 10:28 – Pavel Dorofeyev (8) from Mitch Marner (7), Tomas Hertl (4)

P3 11:06 – Barbashev (3) unassisted

P3 18:23 – William Karlsson (3) from Karlsson (8), Shea Theodore (2)