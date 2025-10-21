Jets’ 2 Third Period Goals Enough to Beat Flames

On Monday night, we saw the Calgary Flames host the Winnipeg Jets for the first matchup of the season between these two Canadian rivals. A matchup that was likely overshadowed by the Toronto Blue Jays, Canada’s MLB team playing in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series (ALCS).

The Flames came into this game on a five-game losing streak after winning their first game of the season against the Edmonton Oilers, while the Jets entered play on a four-game win streak.

Game Recap

The game started with the Flames and Jets trading power-play opportunities in the first five minutes of the game. Throughout the remainder of the period, the Flames would get two more chances with a man advantage. However, both Connor Hellebuyck and Dustin Wolf stood tall, stopping a combined 17 shots to keep the game scoreless headed into the first intermission.

The Flames closed out their third chance on the power play to start the second period. They were then awarded a fourth, before giving the Jets their second and third chances to play a man up. However, nothing came of these chances and the game remained tied at zero at the midway point of the game.

After killing off both of these penalties, the Flames opened the scoring shortly after on Rasmus Andersson’s second goal of the season which came on a rocket of a shot from the point. The goal was assisted by Adam Klapka and Ryan Lomberg and nearly coincided with the Blue Jays closing out Game 7 of the ALCS, potentially allowing some fans to tune in before the game’s first goal.

No opposing fan is safe from The Stare 👀 pic.twitter.com/Vc6sEqssW9 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 21, 2025

The Flames carried this one-goal lead into the final 20 minutes. However, the Jets finally broke the ice on their fifth power-play opportunity of the game, on Jonathan Toews’ first goal of the season and first NHL goal since April 2023. Nino Niederreiter assisted on the goal, marking his fourth straight game with a point along with Neal Pionk who recorded his first point of the season with an assist.

UNC STILL GOT IT!



TOEWS' FIRST AS A JET ‼️ pic.twitter.com/vzQew81uWH — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) October 21, 2025

The game was decided on Mark Scheifele’s goal where he got the puck in his own zone from Josh Morrissey. He gave it to Kyle Connor in the neutral zone and would get it back from Connor on a two-on-one for a backdoor tap-in with less than five minutes to play.

The loss makes it six straight for the Flames, and with the 2-1 victory, the Jets have now won five straight. The Flames will be back in action on Wednesday against the Montreal Canadiens, while the Jets get the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.