Pinto Pause, Red Wings Buyers, 2 Oilers Trades & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Ottawa Senators have tabled an offer for Shane Pinto, but the same insider who reported the offer is also suggesting there are complications that come along with it. Meanwhile, the Detroit Red Wings are off to a fast start and could be early buyers this season. Is there a name they might have on their radar? The Buffalo Sabres might make a change with the GM, but the obvious choice might not be the one they go with. Finally, could the Edmonton Oilers be looking at two possible trades in the next week?

According to Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts podcast, Shane Pinto was tabled an eight-year offer from the Ottawa Senators, but a deal is not cut and dry. No numbers were revealed in Friedman’s report, but it is said that the two sides aren’t close.

The Senators are struggling with determining what Pinto is worth a long-term contract, specifically whether he’s at the same number or more than some of their top players. The way the salary cap is climbing, an eight-year deal could be worth far more than $8 million per season but that puts Pinto above names like Tim Stutzle, Brady Tkachuck, and Jake Sanderson. The Senators aren’t necssarily comfortable with that. They may also be worried the players aren’t either.

Ottawa Senators center Shane Pinto reacts after scoring a goal. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

A bridge contract might be the only feasible option. “I just don’t know that you’re going to be able to [keep it under the top salaries] unless you go short term,” Friedman noted.

Could the Red Wings Be Early Buyers?

The Detroit Red Wings are emerging as one of the NHL’s early surprises, with wins over Toronto, Florida, Tampa Bay, and Edmonton signaling they could be playoff contenders. It’s still early and there’s plenty of time for things to go another direction, but strong goaltending from John Gibson and Cam Talbot, combined with rising young talent like Emmett Finnie and Moritz Seider, has energized the team.

Related: 3 Takeaways From Oilers’ 4-2 Loss to Red Wings

With cap space and potential trade targets such as Erik Karlsson out there, GM Steve Yzerman could accelerate plans to add a major piece before the 2026 trade deadline if the team maintains its momentum.

David Pagnotta reported that changes at the general manager position might not be so cut and dry in Buffalo, where most assume that if Kevyn Adams is fired, Jarmo Kekalainen will take his place. Pagnotta reported, “I heard whispers a couple days ago that if they do look to replace Adams, they’re gonna quietly look, it’s not definitively Jarmo gig.”

Adams is in the final year of his contract, while Kekäläinen has been hired to help push the Sabres forward. Head coach Lindy Ruff may take a front-office role after coaching and there is some chatter that Peter DeBoer’s track record could put him on their radar.

Oilers Might Make Two Players Available In Trades

According to insider Frank Seravalli, the Edmonton Oilers have a pecking order of where they see certain players when the roster is fully healthy. That could mean that a couple of roster players become available in trades this week.

Two names to watch closely are defenseman Ty Emberson and forward Mattias Janmark.

With Jake Walman nearing a return and Zach Hyman expected back in a couple of weeks, expect movement soon. This could include sending Ike Howard down to the AHL (he is waiver exempt) and potentially making calls on a couple of trades to get under the cap on roster players.