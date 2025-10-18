NHL Rumors: More On Panarin, Pinto Long-Term Deal & Markstrom Talks

In today’s NHL rumor rundown, we look at Artemi Panarin and the New York Rangers, and what their future together may or may not look like. Elsewhere, the Senators had long-term extension plans for Shane Pinto, and after not looking to negotiate, Pinto could make a whole lot more. Finally, Jacob Markstrom and the New Jersey Devils are looking at what the future may hold for the two sides.

Panarin Could Lead Deadline Trade Market

The Rangers are off to a middling start, and after plenty of turnover with the roster, there could be more coming. Superstar winger Panarin is in the final year of his contract and is going to command a big deal yet again.

The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta reports that the Olympics is looking like a possible timeline for some other teams to look at Panarin as a trade option.

Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Pagnotta states, “If they’re a bubble fringe team after the Olympics…it wouldn’t shock me if they take a serious look at pulling something off here”.

Panarin is one of the top wingers in the league and would be a huge improvement to any team. With Gavin McKenna leading the way in terms of 2026 draft prospects, teams will likely be hesitant to move their first-round pick without a long-term guarantee. If Panarin is able to agree on a place to move into for his next deal with, it could maximize the return for the Rangers.

Pagnotta also joined The Sheet and spoke about Panarin again, wondering, “What’s Artemi Panarin thinking right now? Do I wanna stay there? Would I take a team-friendly deal? Doesn’t sound like it.”.

Pinto Not Extending Paying Off Big Time

During the offseason, Senators general manager said that contract negotiations with Pinto are not going to get done before the season. It was reported that it was Pinto’s side of the negotiation that was not wanting to get it done yet.

Pinto has been a big part of the Senators success, often lining up as the third-line center, and has been off to a dynamite start to the 2025-26 season.

PostMedia’s Bruce Garrioch reported that the Senators were looking at getting Pinto signed long-term in the offseason, and hoping for a number around $5 to $5.5 million per season. (from Cha-Ching! Pricetag for Ottawa Senators centre Shane Pinto is going up, Ottawa Sun, Oct. 17, 2025)

Now that the season has begun, and with a training camp that saw some giant extensions, the $5.5 million offer looks foolish. Some players in similar situations, such as Luke Hughes, are signing huge contracts, and at this point, seeing Pinto signed for less than Dylan Cozens’ $7.1 million seems like very wishful thinking.

Markstrom Extension Could Come Soom

Pagnotta spoke with Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald on Oct. 18, and was told that the Devils and Markstrom’s camp have had very healthy conversations, and that the two sides have exchanged “different ideas”.

Frank Seravalli reported on NHL Now that the Markstrom camp was looking at four or five seasons, but at 35 years old already, the Devils weren’t too keep on making that happen. A two-year deal would make a lot more sense the club, rather than going long-term.

Markstrom and the Devils have been a good match, and Fitzgerald told Pagnotta, “there is no doubt we [Devils] want to get this done.”.

Teams aren’t often that open about an unrestricted free agent who they are negotiating with, at least this early in the season.

The Devils are dealing with injuries, with both Markstrom and his tandem partner, Jake Allen, both injured. Markstrom has been listed as week-to-week, though it shouldn’t get in the way of any negotiations.