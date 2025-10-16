Rangers’ Artemi Panarin Has Been Disappointing Through the First 5 Games

The New York Rangers have had an unlucky start to the season. Their 2-3-0 record doesn’t reflect how well they’ve played. The main issue is the lack of scoring, especially at home. The Rangers have yet to score a goal at Madison Square Garden – the first team in NHL history not to score a goal in its first three home games. Artemi Panarin has yet to score a goal, and this could become a major issue for the Rangers if he doesn’t find his game.

Panarin Not Scoring

Panarin’s lack of offense would not be a major concern if the Rangers were winning, but they are not. The team has scored 10 goals through five games. He only has two assists, and overall, he has not looked like the offensive threat he has been throughout his career. In the first five games last season, Panarin had six goals and 12 points, and his lack of production to start 2025-26 has many ready to see him leave when his contract expires after this season.

Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

One reason for his slow start could be the injuries he dealt with during training camp. He started camp healthy, but suffered a lower-body injury and wasn’t able to practice fully. He then returned to practice, but then missed time with an upper-body injury. He did not play in any preseason games, so he might still be recovering. If that is the case, he should not be in the lineup right now because the Rangers will need him at 100% for a successful season.

Other Rangers Struggling to Score

Outside of Adam Fox, who has three goals, the rest of the Rangers’ top six forwards have not been scoring at the level they should be. Mika Zibanejad, who leads the league in shots with 22, only has one goal. Will Cuylle, Alexis Lafreniere, and captain J.T. Miller only have one goal each, while Vincent Trocheck was placed on long-term injured reserve yesterday after suffering an injury in the second game of the season and likely won’t be back until early November.

With the top six’s offensive struggles, the rest of the lineup has been trying to make up for it, but none of them have the scoring touch. The Rangers’ best line to start the season has been their fourth line of Adam Edstrom, Sam Carrick, and Matt Rempe. They have had great scoring chances, but haven’t converted on many of them, and they can’t be expected to carry the offensive load.

Panarin is Playing Himself Out of New York

Panarin’s contract expires after this season. With many big-name free agents now signed to extensions, he is the biggest name expected to become an unrestricted free agent. But, at 33, maybe Father Time is catching up to him sooner than many thought it would.

Artemi Panarin of the New York Rangers shoots against Pyotr Kochetkov of the Carolina Hurricanes (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)

Panarin has been a great player for the Rangers and will likely go down as the best free-agent signing in franchise history. However, between his start to the season and his playoff performances, he might be playing his way out of New York. While he might not struggle all season, this poor start to the year could hurt the Rangers’ chances at a successful campaign.

Panarin has been the Rangers’ best offensive player since he arrived before the 2019-20 season. He has put up 30 goals and recorded over 90 points multiple times, including a 49-goal, 120-point season as recently as 2023-24. So, when he struggles to put up offense, it impacts how the rest of the team plays.