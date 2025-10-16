Maple Leafs Game Day Preview: First Meeting Against the Rangers

It’s Toronto Maple Leafs game day!
The Maple Leafs are coming off a big 7-4 win against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. Tonight, they’ll face off against the New York Rangers in their fourth Original Six matchup in the first five games.
Toronto comes into the night with a chance to move to 3-2 on the season and build a bit of a winning streak. They currently sit fifth in the Atlantic Division and can jump into fourth with a win. As for the Rangers, they’ve been shut out in three straight games on home ice and sit fifth in the Metropolitan Division.
Maple Leafs News:
Today feels similar to Tuesday. There hasn’t been much news surrounding the Maple Leafs. Both Joseph Woll and Scott Laughton remain out. Steven Lorentz is healthy but will be scratched again tonight. William Nylander missed practice for a maintenance day but will be in the lineup. That means the only change to the lineup will come in goal.
During Tuesday’s game, the line of Easton Cowan, Auston Matthews, and Matthew Knies dominated. They played very well together and showed real chemistry from the start. That has caught the attention of a lot of Maple Leafs fans, especially with Matthews’ slower start and the talk about whether he’d click without Mitch Marner. Now, skating alongside Cowan and Knies, that line looks like it could become one of the more dangerous offensive units in the league. Time will tell, but it appears head coach Craig Berube is sticking with it again tonight.
Team Stats
Toronto Maple Leafs
Season Record: 2-2
Top Scorers:
- William Nylander – 2 G, 5 A, 7 P
- Matthew Knies – 1 G, 5 A, 6 P
- John Tavares – 1 G, 4 A, 5 P
- Auston Matthews – 3 G, 1 A, 4 P
- Morgan Rielly – 1 G, 3 A, 4 P
Goalie Stats:
- Anthony Stolarz – 1-2-0, 3.05 GAA, .886 SV%
- Cayden Primeau – 1-0-0, 4.00 GAA, .867 SV%
New York Rangers
Season Record: 2-3
Top Scorers:
- Adam Fox – 3 G, 1 A, 3 P
- J.T. Miller – 1 G, 2 A, 3 P
- Sam Carrick – 0 G, 3 A, 3 P
- Alexis Lafrenière – 1 G, 1 A, 2 P
- Artemi Panarin – 0 G, 2 A, 2 P
Goalie Stats:
- Igor Shesterkin – 2-2-0, 0.76 GAA, .972 SV%
- Jonathan Quick – 0-1-0, 1.03 GAA, .952 SV%
Projected Lineups
(Subject to change before puck drop)
As per The Hockey Writers projected lineup article.
Maple Leafs Projected Lineup
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Easton Cowan
Matias Maccelli — John Tavares — William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson — Max Domi — Bobby McMann
Dakota Joshua — Nicolas Roy — Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Anthony Stolarz
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Sammy Blais, Steven Lorentz, Philippe Myers, Joseph Woll
Injured: Scott Laughton (lower body)
Rangers Projected Lineup
Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — J.T. Miller — Conor Sheary
Jonny Brodzinski — Noah Laba — Taylor Raddysh
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe
Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox
Matthew Robertson — Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Connor Mackey, Scott Morrow
Injured: Vincent Trocheck (upper body), Carson Soucy (upper body)
Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The game can be watched on TSN4, MSG, it can also be listened to on TSN 1050.
As always, in my game day previews, I will give my prediction for the score of tonight’s game. I have the Maple Leafs beating the Rangers 5-2, with the Cowan-Matthews-Knies line leading the way. As well as Nylander finding the back of the net again in this one.