Maple Leafs Game Day Preview: First Meeting Against the Rangers

It’s Toronto Maple Leafs game day!

The Maple Leafs are coming off a big 7-4 win against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. Tonight, they’ll face off against the New York Rangers in their fourth Original Six matchup in the first five games.

Toronto comes into the night with a chance to move to 3-2 on the season and build a bit of a winning streak. They currently sit fifth in the Atlantic Division and can jump into fourth with a win. As for the Rangers, they’ve been shut out in three straight games on home ice and sit fifth in the Metropolitan Division.

Maple Leafs News:

Today feels similar to Tuesday. There hasn’t been much news surrounding the Maple Leafs. Both Joseph Woll and Scott Laughton remain out. Steven Lorentz is healthy but will be scratched again tonight. William Nylander missed practice for a maintenance day but will be in the lineup. That means the only change to the lineup will come in goal.

Anthony Stolarz, Austin Matthews, Morgan Rielly, William Nylander (The Hockey Writers)

During Tuesday’s game, the line of Easton Cowan, Auston Matthews, and Matthew Knies dominated. They played very well together and showed real chemistry from the start. That has caught the attention of a lot of Maple Leafs fans, especially with Matthews’ slower start and the talk about whether he’d click without Mitch Marner. Now, skating alongside Cowan and Knies, that line looks like it could become one of the more dangerous offensive units in the league. Time will tell, but it appears head coach Craig Berube is sticking with it again tonight.

Team Stats

Toronto Maple Leafs

Season Record: 2-2

Top Scorers:

William Nylander – 2 G, 5 A, 7 P Matthew Knies – 1 G, 5 A, 6 P John Tavares – 1 G, 4 A, 5 P Auston Matthews – 3 G, 1 A, 4 P Morgan Rielly – 1 G, 3 A, 4 P

Goalie Stats:

Anthony Stolarz – 1-2-0, 3.05 GAA, .886 SV% Cayden Primeau – 1-0-0, 4.00 GAA, .867 SV%

New York Rangers

Season Record: 2-3

Top Scorers:

Adam Fox – 3 G, 1 A, 3 P J.T. Miller – 1 G, 2 A, 3 P Sam Carrick – 0 G, 3 A, 3 P Alexis Lafrenière – 1 G, 1 A, 2 P Artemi Panarin – 0 G, 2 A, 2 P

Goalie Stats:

Igor Shesterkin – 2-2-0, 0.76 GAA, .972 SV% Jonathan Quick – 0-1-0, 1.03 GAA, .952 SV%

Projected Lineups

(Subject to change before puck drop)

As per The Hockey Writers projected lineup article.

Maple Leafs Projected Lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Easton Cowan

Matias Maccelli — John Tavares — William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson — Max Domi — Bobby McMann

Dakota Joshua — Nicolas Roy — Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Anthony Stolarz

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Sammy Blais, Steven Lorentz, Philippe Myers, Joseph Woll

Injured: Scott Laughton (lower body)

Rangers Projected Lineup

Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — J.T. Miller — Conor Sheary

Jonny Brodzinski — Noah Laba — Taylor Raddysh

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe

Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox

Matthew Robertson — Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Connor Mackey, Scott Morrow

Injured: Vincent Trocheck (upper body), Carson Soucy (upper body)

Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The game can be watched on TSN4, MSG, it can also be listened to on TSN 1050.

As always, in my game day previews, I will give my prediction for the score of tonight’s game. I have the Maple Leafs beating the Rangers 5-2, with the Cowan-Matthews-Knies line leading the way. As well as Nylander finding the back of the net again in this one.