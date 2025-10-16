Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Maple Leafs – 10/16/25

The New York Rangers take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; TSN4, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — J.T. Miller — Conor Sheary

Jonny Brodzinski — Noah Laba — Taylor Raddysh

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe

Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox

Matthew Robertson — Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Connor Mackey, Scott Morrow

Injured: Vincent Trocheck (upper body), Carson Soucy (upper body)

Status report

Borgen will be a game-time decision after sustaining a lower-body injury in a 2-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. … Morrow was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday but the defenseman is not expected to play.

Latest for THW:

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Easton Cowan

Matias Maccelli — John Tavares — William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson — Max Domi — Bobby McMann

Dakota Joshua — Nicolas Roy — Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Anthony Stolarz

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Sammy Blais, Steven Lorentz, Philippe Myers, Joseph Woll

Injured: Scott Laughton (lower body)

Status report

Nylander did not take part in the Maple Leafs morning skate for maintenance, but will play. … Lorentz, who has missed the past two games with an upper-body injury, is available but the center will be a healthy scratch.

Latest for THW: