Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Maple Leafs – 10/16/25

The New York Rangers take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RANGERS (2-3-0) at MAPLE LEAFS (2-2-0)
7 p.m. ET; TSN4, MSG
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — J.T. Miller — Conor Sheary
Jonny Brodzinski — Noah Laba — Taylor Raddysh
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe
Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox
Matthew Robertson — Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Connor Mackey, Scott Morrow
Injured: Vincent Trocheck (upper body), Carson Soucy (upper body)
Status report
Borgen will be a game-time decision after sustaining a lower-body injury in a 2-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. … Morrow was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday but the defenseman is not expected to play.
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Easton Cowan
Matias Maccelli — John Tavares — William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson — Max Domi — Bobby McMann
Dakota Joshua — Nicolas Roy — Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Anthony Stolarz
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Sammy Blais, Steven Lorentz, Philippe Myers, Joseph Woll
Injured: Scott Laughton (lower body)
Status report
Nylander did not take part in the Maple Leafs morning skate for maintenance, but will play. … Lorentz, who has missed the past two games with an upper-body injury, is available but the center will be a healthy scratch.
