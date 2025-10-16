NHL Rumors: Panarin Says No, Hart to Vegas, Sabres Speculation

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the New York Rangers are front and center in the rumor mill, considering Artemi Panarin turned down an offer from the team, and the organization is reportedly getting interest in one of their wingers. Meanwhile, is Carter Hart about to be the newest member of the Vegas Golden Knights? Finally, there is still a lot of chatter surrounding the Buffalo Sabres. What’s real and what isn’t?

Latest on Panarin and Othmann of the Rangers

The New York Rangers haven’t scored a goal on home ice yet this season. That kind of stat will bring with it speculation about roster changes.

According to Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman, the Rangers could be a team to watch over the next couple of weeks and months. First, he’s reporting that Brennan Othmann might be an early trade candidate. Second, he’s wondering what the future holds for Artemi Panarin.

When it comes to Othmann, Friedman writes:

“It’s early and most teams try to wait until making moves, but there is at least one name gaining traction out there. That’s New York Rangers prospect Brennan Othmann. Othmann was sent down to AHL Hartford after failing to make the NHL team, and, since that occurred, there’s been conversations with other clubs about his future.”

Friedman adds that the Rangers have a surplus of wingers and might be open to giving Othmann a fresh start.

Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Friedman also reports that Panarin has turned down a contract extension offer from the Rangers. While a guest on The FAN Hockey Show (Oct. 15), the NHL insider noted that the Rangers “went to him and said, would you be willing to take a Kopitar kind of deal, and the answer was no.” He then suggested Panarin’s camp might be “swinging” for a home run contract.

Related: NHL Rumors: Matheson Deal, Robertson Trade, Michkov Trouble

Frank Seravalli reported on Insider Notebook: “I think they’re comfortable waiting to see how this season goes; if they either fall short of making the playoffs or if they’re a team that is not very competitive…I think they’re gonna let him walk.”

Carter Hart Set to Sign in Vegas

Carter Hart is reportedly joining the Vegas Golden Knights on a two-year deal, according to multiple NHL insiders. Elite Prospects’ Cam Robinson reported that Hart is signing for around $1.8 million per season, which is about double the NHL’s league minimum. Elliotte Friedman called the move “very real” and suggested it could be finalized imminently.

Hart was eligible to sign as of yesterday and Vegas might be waiting for a day or two before announcing the deal, aware that it might come with some blowback from fans.

Friedman also reported an update on another former NHL player involved in the Hockey Canada trial, Alex Formenton. He reported on the FAN Hockey Show, “I do think there’s some interest, I just don’t know if it’s gonna happen as quickly, but I do think there’s been some teams that have talked about the possibility.”

More on Rumors Surrounding the Sabres’ Top Stars

More talk is surfacing in Buffalo, despite the fact that the team got a big win against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night. Darren Dreger offered an update on Alex Tuch, saying that the forward would like to stay in Buffalo, but he also wants to see how things are gonna go here before he signs off.

David Pagnotta reports that if trade talks pick up around defenseman Bowen Byram and Owen Power, something might happen after the Olympics.

Jeff Marek reports that despite Rasmus Dahlin’s comments about the Sabres needing to improve, there is loyalty, and he’s not going to be easily persuaded to leave. He feels like he owes the organization for how he helped his wife in the offseason; showing that the Sabres are about more than just winning to him.