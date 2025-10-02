Hart to Vegas, Hughes Fallout, Oilers Keeping D-Man & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL news and rumors rundown, Luke Hughes has signed an extension with the New Jersey Devils, but what does that mean for Dougie Hamilton‘s future, and how will Hughes’ new contract impact someone like Lane Hutson? Meanwhile, is Carter Hart to Vegas a done deal? Finally, are the Edmonton Oilers going to keep Alec Regula on the roster out of fear they might risk losing him on waivers?

Fallout From the Luke Hughes Deal

Chris Johnston and Peter Baugh of The Athletic both wonder if the Luke Hughes extension in New Jersey means the writing is on the wall for Dougie Hamilton.

Dougie Hamilton and Brenden Dillon of the New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

They write:

“Hamilton’s future in New Jersey will also be worth monitoring. Though the Devils by no means need to trade him now, they might eventually not want to have two $9 million defensemen, especially when only one can run the top power play. Hamilton has three years left on his deal and has a modified no-trade clause: a 10-team trade list and a no-movement clause protecting him from a buyout or waivers. source – ‘Devils extend RFA defenseman Luke Hughes with 7-year, $63 million contract’ – Peter Baugh and Chris Johnston – The Atheltic – 10/01/2025

Pierre LeBrun also notes that the Hughes deal will likely create a new comparable for Lane Hutson in Montreal. He writes:

“But $9 million for a young defenceman coming out of entry level is now the board regardless.Everyone involved in the Hutson negotiations has been very tight-lipped about how things have played out so far, but I believe the Canadiens have been aggressive in their approach to this point.” source – ‘How Luke Hughes’ new contract affects Lane Hutson’s negotiations with the Canadiens’ – Arpon Basu and Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 10/02/2025

Hart Set to Sign with Golden Knights

Johnston reported in a separate post an update on the Carter Hart situation and noted that he believes the goaltender is set to sign a two-year deal with the Vegas Golden Knights.

He wrote:

“Hart appears closest to signing a contract, with the Vegas Golden Knights almost certain to be the eventual destination for the 27-year-old goaltender, according to league sources. Hart received interest from multiple NHL teams and is drawn to the opportunity to play for a contender in a situation where he’d likely end up sharing the crease with Adin Hill.” source – ‘What I’m hearing about the Hockey Canada players as Day 1 passes in their potential NHL returns’ – Chris Johnston – The Athletic – 10/02/2025

It is expected that Hart will sign for somewhere around the $2 million range per season.

Oilers to Keep Alec Regula to Open Season?

Several sources out of Edmonton are suggesting the Oilers will hang onto defenseman Alec Regula to start the 2025-26 season. While Edmonton has depth on the blue line, keeping Regula creates a few roster juggling issues. However, he has played too well in the preseason to be sent down and not claimed on waivers.

Jim Matheson of The Edmonton Journal writes, “Off Regula’s continued strong play in exhibitions, can’t see Oilers risking putting him on waivers Sunday to get him to Bako because some team will claim 25-year-old. Played more minutes than Emberson and Stecher in the Seattle loss. Maybe they keep 8 D on the opening roster.”

TSN’s Ryan Rishaug also believes the Oilers aren’t going to risk losing Regula, considering how much time they’ve invested into getting him healthy. He hasn’t played enough games after his injury to know truly what he is, but GM Stan Bowman reportedly sees something in the player.

