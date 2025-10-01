Devils Sign Luke Hughes to 7-Year Extension

The wait is finally over.

The New Jersey Devils announced this morning that they’ve reached an agreement with restricted free agent Luke Hughes on a massive seven-year contract extension with an average annual value of $9 million. With the deal, Hughes joins veteran Dougie Hamilton as one of the two highest-paid defensemen on the roster, cementing his place as a cornerstone of the franchise’s future.

After months of stalled negotiations and reports of progress that never materialized, TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported Tuesday night that both sides finally reached a “breakthrough.” For Devils fans, the news brings a huge sigh of relief—not only is Hughes officially locked in, but he’ll remain with the organization alongside his brother Jack Hughes, who is signed through 2030.

Devils announce seven-year deal x $9M AAV for Luke Hughes. Both sides had a breakthrough in talks late last night.

New Jersey gave a couple of new offers to Hughes' camp on Monday. Neither were accepted. But another offer late Tuesday night did the trick. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 1, 2025

Luke Hughes’ Background

The 22-year-old was drafted fourth overall by the Devils in 2021 and signed his entry-level contract (ELC) following his sophomore season at the University of Michigan. He joined New Jersey for a brief five-game stint at the end of that year, which burned the first year of his deal. Since then, he’s quickly established himself as one of the NHL’s most skilled young blueliners.

In his rookie season (2023-24), Hughes posted 47 points (9 goals, 38 assists), and followed it up with another strong campaign in 2024-25, recording 44 points (7 goals, 37 assists) in just 71 games played. He also paced all Devils defensemen in assists, recording 16 on the power play and 21 at even strength. He ranked second on the team in average time on ice per game at 21:09, just behind Brett Pesce, and led all skaters with 33 takeaways.

Luke Hughes, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In his rookie campaign, Hughes earned recognition as a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy, becoming the first Devils player to be nominated for Rookie of the Year honors since Adam Henrique in 2011-12. His blend of mobility, puck-moving ability, and offensive instincts has already made him one of the league’s most dynamic young defensemen.

The extension not only rewards Hughes for his early success but also signals the Devils’ confidence in him as a franchise pillar. With a core already built around Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt, and Timo Meier, adding Luke into the long-term picture solidifies New Jersey’s ambition to compete for a Stanley Cup over the next decade. The Devils now boast a foundation that rivals any in the NHL, blending star talent with youth and speed.

With the deal finalized, Hughes is set to join the Devils at practice on Thursday and will finally be eligible to appear in preseason action—an important step for building chemistry with his teammates as the regular season quickly approaches.