3 X-Factors Who Could Shift the Maple Leafs’ DNA

Everyone knows the story of the recent Toronto Maple Leafs. The regular season hums along, the team piles up points, the top stars dazzle, and the highlight reels keep rolling. Then the playoffs hit—and suddenly, everything looks different.

That’s because the playoffs are different. The game tightens. Every inch of ice is contested, every play carries weight, and every mistake can turn into a season-ending dagger. Goaltending and special teams suddenly matter more than ever; a goalie can steal a round, and a sputtering power play can sink one. On top of it all, the emotional pressure spikes. In Toronto, that pressure is magnified by decades of unmet expectations.

What the playoffs reveal is a team’s true DNA. Do they have the resilience to handle the heavier games? Can their structure hold under stress? Do their players rise to the occasion, or fade into the background? For years now, the Maple Leafs’ DNA has been one of regular-season strength and playoff fragility. With Craig Berube behind the bench, the hope is that this identity begins to shift. But beyond the Auston Matthews and William Nylanders of the world, who could drive that change? Three X-factors stand out.

X-Factor 1. Easton Cowan: Youthful Spark in a Heavy League

Easton Cowan wasn’t supposed to be this close to making an impact so quickly. Drafted only a short while ago, he’s already turning heads with his poise, his compete level, and his ability to adjust on the fly. What makes him an X-factor is not that he’s expected to carry the team offensively—that’s unfair to a teenager. It’s that he might provide something Toronto has often lacked: youthful fearlessness.

Easton Cowan, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In playoff hockey, when the checking tightens and the stars are smothered, it’s often a kid who sneaks through the cracks and makes the difference. Cowan’s game is built on anticipation and quick reads, not just raw speed. If he keeps adapting, he could become the surprise contributor who swings a series with a timely goal or a momentum-shifting shift.

X-Factor 2. Nicolas Roy: A Subtle Game-Changer

When Nicolas Roy arrived in the Mitch Marner trade to the Vegas Golden Knights, few people circled his name in red ink. He wasn’t the headliner, but he might be one of the most quietly important additions Toronto has made in years. Roy is big, plays heavy, and brings the kind of down-low grind the Maple Leafs have often lacked. He isn’t flashy, but he tilts the ice in small, relentless ways—winning board battles, extending offensive-zone time, and making opposing defenders miserable.

In playoff hockey, where space disappears, players like Roy suddenly matter a whole lot more. He could give Toronto the kind of hard-nosed, bottom-six stability that has eluded them when games become tight. If he can be a line driver in his own subtle fashion, Roy won’t just add depth—he’ll help alter the Maple Leafs’ DNA from finesse-heavy to balance-heavy.

X-Factor 3. Morgan Rielly: More Than the Steady Hand

Morgan Rielly has been part of the Maple Leafs’ core for over a decade. He’s reliable, respected, and often plays his best hockey in the postseason. But what’s different now is how he’s being asked to stretch his game. With Marner gone, Rielly’s offensive responsibilities have grown, particularly on the power play. He’s no longer just the steady hand on the back end; he’s expected to drive production.

Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

That evolution matters. A veteran like Rielly stepping into a more aggressive role changes the calculus for opponents. If he can be both the calm anchor and an offensive catalyst, he’ll help redefine Toronto’s blue line. He’s not a new name, but he might be taking on a new identity—one that could ripple through the entire roster.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs’ playoff failures have long been about DNA—too much flash, not enough grind, too much reliance on a few, not enough support from the many. For once, the players who might reshape that narrative aren’t the obvious ones. They’re the rookie in Easton Cowan, the under-the-radar grinder in Nicolas Roy, and the veteran leader in Morgan Rielly, who’s being asked to carry more weight.

If Berube is serious about changing this team’s identity, these are the types of players who will have to deliver. Because in the playoffs, talent alone has never been enough. The Maple Leafs have had that in spades. What they’ve lacked is a playoff-tested DNA. This spring, the question will be simple: Do the Maple Leafs finally find it?