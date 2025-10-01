Oilers Acquire Goaltender Connor Ingram from Mammoth

The Edmonton Oilers added some competition between the pipes on Oct. 1. In exchange for future considerations with the Utah Mammoth, they acquired 28-year-old goaltender Connor Ingram. He is in the last year of a $1.95 million cap-hit contract, which is being retained 41.03% ($800,000) by the Mammoth.

Karel Vejmelka is the undisputed No. 1 for the Mammoth, while Vitek Vaněček was brought in during the summer—Ingram became the odd man out. But he was a starter just two seasons ago for the Arizona Coyotes, putting up a 23–21–3 record along with a league-leading six shutouts. His .907 save percentage and 2.91 goals-against average on a subpar roster inspired hope.

However, last season was a challenging one for Ingram. Following a stint on injured reserve, he entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program after the loss of his mother. Fortunately, on Aug. 20, he was cleared to return to playing.

Ingram was unable to win a job with Utah’s NHL club, though, as Vejmelka seized his opportunities, and the team is evidently comfortable with Vaněček as a backup. His trade to the Oilers is a new chance, although he’ll be playing with the Bakersfield Condors in the American Hockey League (AHL) to start.

Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard’s spots on the Oilers aren’t in danger at the moment. But an underwhelming start to the 2025–26 campaign or bad injury luck could result in Ingram getting another chance. For now, he’ll hone his craft in Bakersfield.