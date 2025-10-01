Sidney Crosby & John Tavares Continuing to Be Elite After 35

Yesterday, The Athletic ran a piece titled “The NHL’s 10 most important skaters over 35, from franchise cornerstones to playoff X-factors.” It was a fascinating look at players who’ve managed to stay productive in a young man’s league (from “The NHL’s 10 most important skaters over 35, from franchise cornerstones to playoff X-factors,” Murat Ates, The Athletic, 20/09/2025).

Among the names, two stood out for obvious reasons: Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins and John Tavares of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Both are still driving play well past the point when most players start sliding down the depth chart. But they’re doing it in very different ways.

In this post, I’ll take a closer look.

Sidney Crosby: The Master of Adaptation

At 38, Crosby shouldn’t still be one of the NHL’s best players — but he is. Last season, he put up 91 points in 80 games, proving that even late in his career, he remains a top-10 scorer. What makes Crosby remarkable isn’t just the numbers. It’s how he’s adapted.

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Crosby doesn’t rely on speed the way he once did. Instead, he leans on hockey IQ, anticipation, and elite puck protection. He’s always two steps ahead of his opponents, reading plays before they unfold and putting himself in the right spot at the right time. That ability to control the game’s rhythm is why, even when the Penguins look like a team in transition, Crosby still manages to stand out.

He’s also never cut corners. His defensive commitment, his work down low, and his ability to elevate his linemates remain intact. Crosby doesn’t have to cheat for offence — the points come naturally because he’s doing everything else right. That’s what separates him from others his age. He’s not simply hanging on; he’s redefining what aging gracefully looks like in the NHL.

John Tavares: A Craftsman Around the Net

Now slide over to Toronto, where 35-year-old John Tavares continues to prove his worth as a second-line center. Last season, he scored 38 goals and 74 points in 75 games. For most teams, those are first-line numbers. For the Maple Leafs, he gives them something almost no other team has — a one-two punch down the middle with Auston Matthews.

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Tavares has never been about speed, which is why he’s been able to maintain his production. His game is built on timing, positioning, and finishing ability around the net. He thrives in the dirty areas, battling defenders, cashing in rebounds, and creating chaos in front of the goalie. He’s also still generating chances for linemates, showing that while he’s a finisher, he’s also a driver of play.

Critics might point to his shooting percentage last season (a career-high 19%) and wonder if regression is coming. Maybe. But that overlooks what’s made Tavares special for years: his consistency. He’s not just capitalizing on lucky bounces; he’s putting himself in prime positions over and over again. That’s not chance, that’s craftsmanship.

Two Different Paths for Crosby and Tavares, One Truth

Crosby and Tavares are reminders that success after 35 in the NHL doesn’t come from doing what you did at 25. It comes from adapting. Crosby has turned his mind into his greatest weapon. His reads, his balance, and his ability to control the pace of a game let him thrive even as the Penguins stumble. Tavares has doubled down on his strengths. He knows where he scores goals, and he goes back there again and again, using his hands and grit to stay relevant.

Both are still critical to their teams, and both underline the point of The Athletic’s article: importance isn’t just about numbers, it’s about context. Crosby’s value lies in his ability to hold together a team drifting toward a rebuild. Tavares’ value comes in how he keeps Toronto from being a one-line club.

The Bottom Line for Crosby and Tavares

The NHL continues to get younger, faster, and more skilled. But Crosby and Tavares prove there’s still room for veterans who know how to adjust. Whether it’s the sheer brilliance of Crosby’s hockey IQ or the net-front grind of Tavares, both are showing younger players a blueprint for longevity. After 35, it’s not about outracing the kids anymore. It’s about outthinking them — or, in Tavares’ case, outworking them where it matters most.