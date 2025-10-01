What Is Ovechkin’s Next Chapter with the Capitals?

Alex Ovechkin isn’t the type to make grand announcements. He doesn’t walk into a room and declare, “This is my last year.” He’s 40 now, a hockey lifer, and one of the best goal scorers the game has ever seen. Yet, the question is on everyone’s mind: How many more seasons will Ovechkin lace them up for the Washington Capitals?

Tarik El-Bashir, longtime Capitals reporter, recently broke it down on the FAN Hockey Show. In his view, Ovechkin’s next move comes down to three key factors: his physical well-being, the team’s performance, and whether he still believes he can contribute to Washington’s success.

Even Ovechkin Is Going to Discover that Time Catches Up

The truth is simple, but also brutally honest. At 40, even someone as legendary as Ovechkin must contend with aches, strains, and the toll that a full NHL season takes on the body. Early training camp brought a lower-body strain—nothing major—but it’s a reminder that time does catch up to everyone, even a man who has played at the highest level for over two decades.

Yet, the veteran can still do the hardest thing in hockey: put the puck in the net. Last season, coming back from a broken leg, Ovechkin scored 44 goals in 65 games. That’s not just hanging in there; that’s elite scoring, still unmatched by most players half his age. If he heads into March feeling strong and the Capitals are a contender, there’s no reason he wouldn’t consider signing an extension and keeping the streak going.

Will Ovechkin Let the Season Play Out to See How He Feels?

El-Bashir suggests it’s less about rushing a decision and more about letting the season play out and seeing how he feels physically and mentally. That makes sense for several reasons.

Ovechkin has built a life in Washington. He loves the city. His family, his kids—they’re all there. He’s been in the town for 21 years. Going back to Russia isn’t a pressing concern. That means the decision is almost purely hockey-driven. If he feels like he can still contribute, if he still loves the challenge of winning, he’s likely to keep playing.

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals (Peter Casey-Imagn Images)

Why not? There’s still history to be made. He’s chasing records that will likely never be broken—pushing toward 970 goals and beyond. Imagine the issue for those who are chasing his record. Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, and Auston Matthews—they’re all extraordinary players, yet they will be falling behind Ovechkin’s increasing numbers. That could be motivation right there for Ovechkin, pushing him forward.

The Capitals Have Been Refueling Even With Ovechkin Around

Washington’s front office has also set the stage for him. They have a great young coach in Spencer Carbery. Last offseason, the team brought in new players, added depth, and positioned itself as a legitimate contender once again. Ovechkin knows it, and he can sense the opportunity. If the Capitals turn out to be a strong team and he remains healthy, what are the chances he could continue to put pucks in the net? That’s a recipe for at least one more season, maybe two.

Of course, there’s a personal side to it, too. Ovechkin loves hockey, and he loves winning. The Capitals are in a position where he can still chase both. He’s not chasing attention or headlines; he’s chasing victories, team success, and history. Every game, every goal is another chance to add to a career that already towers over the sport.

What Happens Next for Ovechkin and the Capitals?

So, what happens next? For now, it would seem that Ovechkin is taking it one step at a time. He’ll see how his body feels, how the team shapes up, and whether he’s still making a difference on the ice.

If all three check out, fans can expect to see Ovechkin stick around, scoring goals, breaking records, and reminding the league why he’s one of the most feared finishers in hockey history. For those of us who’ve followed him for years, the best news might be that the story isn’t over yet.