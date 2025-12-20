Devils Activate Timo Meier, Assign Parent and Addison to AHL

On Saturday morning, the New Jersey Devils announced a few roster moves. Prior to the roster freeze on Friday, they assigned forward Xavier Parent and defenseman Calen Addison to the American Hockey League (AHL). In the meantime, they have activated Timo Meier from the non-roster list.

Throughout December, Parent has played five games with the Devils and made his NHL debut Dec. 11 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He averaged 8:34 ice time per game, registering two shots on goal. In 20 games with the Utica Comets, Parent earned six goals and six assists.

Addison did not make an appearance for the Devils after being called up and has spent the majority of the season with the Comets. Across 21 AHL games, he has tallied two goals and nine points.

Timo Meier, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Meier will make his way back into the lineup after taking a leave of absence earlier this month to attend to a family health matter. He currently ranks third in points for the Devils (23), leading the club in both goals (11) and power-play goals (5). Before his absence, he went on a six-game scoring streak.

After a 2-1 victory against the Utah Mammoth on Friday night, head coach Sheldon Keefe said that numerous players could make a return to New Jersey’s bench ahead of their next game. Meier and the Devils will take on the Buffalo Sabres at home on Sunday night, looking to extend their winning streak to three games in a row.