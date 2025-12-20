Devils Win With Jacob Markstrom Holding Mammoth to 1 Goal

On Friday night, the Utah Mammoth returned home after a short three-game road trip to host the New Jersey Devils at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

Related: Projected Lineups for Devils vs Mammoth – 12/19/25

The Mammoth entered play, heating back up, getting four of six points on their road trip while the Devils were looking to sweep a quick two-game trip out west, after beating the Vegas Golden Knights in a shootout.

Game Recap

It was the Mammoth who opened the scoring midway through the first period, with a power-play goal from Daniil But, who scored the first goal of his NHL career when he ripped home a backhanded wrist shot from the slot.

Filthy backhander by the rookie! pic.twitter.com/i2UVwXkQoM — Utah Mammoth (@utahmammoth) December 20, 2025

This lead held through the first period, but the Devils finally cracked Karel Vejmelka when Connor Brown beat him over the blocker for his ninth of the season.

Brown’s goal was the lone mark of the second period. However, the Devils found their first lead of the game when Stefan Noesen whacked home a rebound off a Luke Hughes point shot, which he feathered through traffic with just over 15 minutes left in the game.

After taking a 2-1 lead late in the second frame, Jacob Markstrom slammed the door shut the rest of the way. He was the most significant factor in the Devils’ victory, saving 32 of 33 shots for the win on the road.

The Mammoth finished the night outshooting the Devils by 11, but Markstrom was too much for the Mammoth. To close out the weekend, the Devils will head home for a matchup with their Metropolitan Division rival, the Washington Capitals, on Sunday, before heading back out on the road. At the same time, the Mammoth will stay at home and match up with their Central Division rival, the Winnipeg Jets, that same day.