Devils 2025-26 Player Previews: Simon Nemec

With slightly more than a week left until the season opener, the New Jersey Devils want to establish early on that they can be serious Stanley Cup Contenders. Fans are brimming with excitement for the upcoming season—and for good reason. Their roster is overflowing with talent, boasting shutdown defense, offensive dominance, stellar goaltending, and depth scoring. Before the puck drops on Oct. 9, this series will serve as both previews and predictions as to what the upcoming season could hold for each member of the Devils’ roster.

This installment features defenseman Simon Nemec, who is looking to bounce back following a sophomore slump.

Simon Nemec: At a Glance

Drafted: 2nd Overall (1st Round) by the New Jersey Devils in 2022

Contract Status: Year three of three, $918,333 cap hit

2024-25 Stats: Two goals, two assists (Four points in 27 games)

Career Stats: Five goals, 18 assists (23 points in 87 games)

2024-25 Season Recap

Expectations were sky-high when the Devils selected Nemec second overall in 2022, where he became the highest-drafted Slovak defenseman. However, he did not immediately earn a full-time NHL role. Instead, he spent the 2022-23 season in the American Hockey League (AHL), where he put up 34 points in 65 games for the Utica Comets. Nemec did not make his NHL debut until the following season, garnering a fair amount of success during his rookie campaign. After losing Dougie Hamilton to a torn pectoral muscle, he played a massive role for the Devils’ blue line. Across 60 games, he tallied 19 points, handling his added responsibilities like a seasoned pro.

Meaning, the expectation was that Nemec would be able to do the same in 2024-25, when the Devils again faced a defensive gap due to injury. But instead of rising to the challenge, he struggled to find consistency during his sophomore season. He looked out of place during the nine games he played throughout October, before being relegated to a healthy scratch.

Simon Nemec, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In early November, he was sent down to the AHL in order to refine his game and earn consistent ice time. After finding his footing with the Comets, the Devils recalled him for three games in February, but his play was inconsistent once again. The same went for his 12-game stint in March, where he recorded just two points and had a plus/minus rating of minus-7. All in all, he closed out the regular season with just four points, a far cry from his rookie success. He even saw a 68.66% decrease in shot attempts, along with blocking 75.24% fewer shots.

However, Nemec managed to redeem himself in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Once again, he had a prime opportunity to rise to the challenge with Johnathan Kovacevic and Luke Hughes out of the lineup. Except this time, he pulled off an incredible redemption arc. His double overtime goal gave the Devils their lone Game 3 win in Round 1, before being knocked out by the Carolina Hurricanes.

Nemo put this game to bed but no one’s going to sleep tonight. pic.twitter.com/pFbcrwEdhI — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) April 26, 2025

The crux of the issue was revealed shortly after the Devils were eliminated—he had been dealing with a shoulder injury since the Olympic qualifiers in August. It’s also the reason why he opted not to participate in the 2025 IIHF World Championship so that he could be fully prepared for training camp. Nemec was able to redeem himself despite his sophomore slump, showing an admirable dedication to improvement.

2025-26 Expectations

With Kovacevic missing the start of the regular season, Nemec is fighting for yet another chance to prove himself. After fully recovering from his shoulder injury, 2025-26 is an opportunity to start over with a clean slate. In the first press conference of the new season, head coach Sheldon Keefe told the media how impressed he was with Nemec’s recent improvements. “To me, it’s very evident he’s had a great summer…I think he’s learned a lot over the last year and came in much more prepared this time around,” said Keefe.

Now more than ever, it’s important that Nemec builds on the momentum he generated during the playoffs. He’s put in the work, coming back stronger than ever in the days leading up to opening night. The 21-year-old is a prime candidate not just to bounce back, but to have a breakout campaign, especially in the final season of his entry-level contract.

Related: Devils 2025-26 Player Previews: Evgenii Dadonov

During preseason, Nemec already looks more polished and NHL-ready. In his first appearance against the New York Islanders, he recorded the highest ice time on the team and was on the ice for two goals in their 6-2 win. He looked right at home with Brenden Dillon, creating 28 shot attempts for and surrendering just seven shots against. But his defensive partner will most likely be Jonas Siegenthaler, where Nemec will skate as Kovacevic’s replacement. So far, he has logged 21:15 with Siegenthaler, and while the duo resulted in more shots against than for, they still had a positive on-ice goal differential.

Nemec will also have the chance to represent his native country in the 2026 Winter Olympics. Over the summer, he was named to Slovakia’s preliminary roster, alongside former teammate Tomas Tatar. If he can begin the season with a strong performance, Nemec can continue his redemption on an international stage.

Heading into the upcoming season, Nemec has one of the most interesting storylines on the team. Following inconsistency, injury, and development in the minors, he has a prime opportunity for a breakout season. Can he prove once and for all that he can step up and become the future of the Devils’ blue line?