The Unlikely Redemptive Arc of Devils’ Simon Nemec

It’s no secret that Simon Nemec had a rough start to the 2024-25 season. In August, he suffered a shoulder injury during the Olympic qualifiers, an ailment that plagued him all season long. Luckily, he won’t require surgery (unlike fellow defenseman Luke Hughes) and is expected to make a full recovery after an offseason of rest.

Nemec played just 27 games with the Devils during the regular season, and his sophomore season in the NHL was no walk in the park. His performance was ultimately a nuanced, mixed bag, including a minus-10 rating and a total of four points. However, he exceeded expectations during the playoffs, and his Game 3 performance against the Carolina Hurricanes helped snag New Jersey’s only victory in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Let’s take a look at Nemec’s growth this season, as well as how he’s re-earned his status as a promising young defenseman.

Rookie Success to Sophomore Slump

The Devils drafted Nemec second overall in 2022, but he spent the 2022-23 season with the Utica Comets. During his first season in the American Hockey League (AHL), he recorded 12 goals and 22 assists across 65 games. He was recalled to the NHL for the first time in December 2023, following Dougie Hamilton’s season-ending injury.

Throughout the 2023-24 season, he played 60 games with the Devils, amassing 19 points. Nemec showed plenty of potential in his rookie season, averaging 1.22 shots on goal and 19:52 of ice time per game. Following such a solid performance, expectations were extremely high heading into 2024-25. However, Nemec seemed to struggle at every corner and tumbled headfirst into a sophomore slump.

This season, his numbers rapidly declined. Nemec scored just two goals and two assists during the regular season, and according to MoneyPuck, he averaged 0.59 points every 60 minutes. His on-ice expected goals for (xGF) decreased by 76.71%, while his high-danger goals for percentage (HDGF%) decreased by 22.83%. His giveaway stats were also concerning. This season, he had 24 giveaways, half of which were in the defensive zone, as compared to 25 giveaways last season in 33 more games.

From Zero to Playoff Hero

But in spite of his struggles this season, it’s undeniable that he stepped up in a major way during the playoffs. His time in the AHL allowed him to refine his game, and the Devils certainly reaped the benefits in the postseason. Following injuries to both Hughes and Johnathan Kovacevic, head coach Sheldon Keefe relied on Nemec to shoulder additional responsibility.

Simon Nemec, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Nemec flourished during the playoffs, and the numbers certainly reflected it. His on-ice goals percentage (GF%) in 5-on-5 scenarios increased by 68%, and he ended Round 1 with a GF% of 75. His ice time skyrocketed, most notably recording 27:57 during the Devils’ double-overtime Game 5 loss. Jacob Markstrom had a .970 save percentage (SV%) with Nemec on the ice.

He even managed five shots on goal in Game 3, which included a highlight-worthy, double-overtime goal. Nemec scored the game-winner with a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle, propelling the team to their singular playoff victory. Afterward, he shared his excitement with the media. “It was just an amazing feeling, especially this tough season for me. But a really big win for us and an important win,” said Nemec. His playoff performance proved that he could deliver in high-pressure scenarios, overshadowing the abysmal regular season he had.

Can Nemec’s Redemption Continue in 2025-26?

Now, Nemec has the opportunity to redeem himself further on an international stage. Last week, he was named to Slovakia’s preliminary roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Previously, he earned bronze for Slovakia at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which was the country’s first Olympic medal for ice hockey.

Nemec may also be able to prove his worth at the NHL level due to the severity of Kovacevic’s injury, which will cause him to miss training camp and the start of the 2025-26 season. Nemec still has a chance to become a part of the Devils’ core of talented young defensemen, so long as he remains consistent.

During his exit interview, Nemec expressed his desire to improve both physically and mentally so that he can be the best version of himself come training camp. He said that a large part of his playoff success came from having a newfound confidence, which motivated him to go above and beyond. It appears that New Jersey hasn’t given up on Nemec just yet, and the 21-year-old has proven that he’s willing to play big minutes and do whatever he can to improve.

Nemec’s Future in New Jersey

Even though he began the season with a lackluster performance, Nemec had a comeback worthy of a roster slot next season. After putting his best foot forward in the playoffs, it’s impossible to deny the young defenseman’s potential. He might not play as significant a role as the franchise originally hoped, but having a player like Nemec on hand can only add to the Devils’ defensive depth.

Nemec is entering the final year of his entry-level contract, and will become a restricted free agent at the end of next season.