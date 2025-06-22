If Marner Walks? Inside the Maple Leafs’ Uncomfortable Summer Scenario

As Mitch Marner’s future with the Toronto Maple Leafs hangs in the balance, Luke Fox joined The FAN Hockey Show to break down what losing a franchise forward really means—and how, or if, the team can recover.

It’s not just about losing a 100-point player. It’s about what the team chooses to become in his absence.

The Problem: Replacing Marner Isn’t Possible—But Adjusting Might Be

Fox was candid right from the start: “You’re not replacing Mitch Marner.” That’s the core of the problem. You can’t just plug in a guy who drives possession, kills penalties, racks up assists, and logs heavy minutes against top opposition.

But the bigger issue? You might lose Marner for nothing. “If you let a guy of Marner’s caliber walk out with no return,” Fox said, “it’s ruthless asset management.”

So that’s where things get sticky. If Marner won’t re-sign—and signs point to that direction—the Maple Leafs are left with two choices: make a trade, or let him go in free agency. Neither option is ideal, but doing nothing would be the worst.

The Strategy: Depth Over Stars?

Fox floated a realistic scenario that’s being echoed more frequently across NHL circles. Instead of trying to find one player to replace Marner’s offensive output, could Toronto redistribute the $11 million he’s currently making?

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

“I think one of the lessons most executives should be taking away from what the Florida Panthers just did is the importance of a third line,” said Fox.

That’s where the Maple Leafs were notably weak last season. Their third line offered little offensive punch or defensive reliability, especially in the playoffs. With that in mind, Fox suggested spreading Marner’s cap hit across two or three capable forwards might be a more pragmatic long-term move, building strength through balance rather than banking on another high-profile winger.

“You’re going to lose a top-line guy,” Fox noted, “but can you round out your team?”

Who’s Out There? And Who’s Off the Board?

The market is already tightening. Names like Jonathan Marchessault and even older veterans like Ryan O’Reilly have either re-signed or are leaning toward staying put. Fox pointed out that reliable centres—once considered in play—are now disappearing fast.

“(Jonathan) Toews found a home. That increases pressure on Toronto to hang on to (John) Tavares,” he said.

If Marner goes, and the centre market dries up, Toronto can’t afford to be left scrambling with Max Domi as their third-line centre. “No disrespect to Domi,” Fox added, “but he’s not a true number-three centre. They need to strengthen the middle.”

The Marchand Wild Card

One of Fox’s more provocative suggestions was Brad Marchand. He admitted it was speculative, but Marchand would bring edge, experience, and playoff grit—traits the Maple Leafs claimed to value during their end-of-season press conference.

“He’d be expensive,” Fox acknowledged, “but cheaper than Marner. And if you can get him, maybe there’s room to add another guy with the leftover cap.”

Whether that’s realistic or not, the idea speaks to how creatively Toronto might need to think this summer. The front office can’t afford to react—they need to plan around multiple contingencies.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The clock is ticking. Marner hasn’t been moved, and there’s no sign of an extension. Meanwhile, the market is thinning, the draft is days away, and the Maple Leafs still have significant roster gaps.

They need a second-line winger if Marner stays. They need at least one centre, even if Tavares doesn’t move. And if Marner leaves? They’ll need to choose between another expensive splash or finally building out the kind of forward depth that’s won other teams playoff rounds.

The plan isn’t clear yet, but standing still feels more like falling behind with each passing day.