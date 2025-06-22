5 Mid-Round Targets for the Canadiens in the 2025 NHL Draft

With the 2025 NHL Entry Draft just a couple of days away, all eyes are understandably on the Montreal Canadiens’ early picks. The Habs hold two first-round selections, and two more in the second round. But as history reminds us, the latter rounds are just as important. After all, Brendan Gallagher, the heart and soul of the Canadiens for over a decade, was a fifth-round pick. Montreal holds two fourth-round picks this year, along with selections in the fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds. That’s five chances to find value, steal a riser, or take a swing on upside. Here are five prospects who could be smart targets for the Habs in those middle-to-late rounds.

Jonas Woo, Medicine Hat Tigers

Smaller defencemen always come with a degree of risk, but Jonas Woo might be one of the most intriguing late-round gambles in this draft class. The younger brother of Vancouver Canucks prospect Jett Woo, Jonas stands at just 5-foot-9 and weighs around 165 pounds, but his size doesn’t stop him from playing an impactful game. What he lacks in stature, he makes up for in confidence, skating, and offensive instincts.

Woo had 43 points in 57 games for the Medicine Hat Tigers this season, displaying the kind of dynamic puck movement and mobility that teams covet in the modern NHL. He’s particularly strong in transition, using his edges and lateral movement to beat forecheckers and jumpstart the rush. While his defensive zone coverage still needs polishing, his ability to retrieve pucks and escape pressure is solid.

Aidan Park, Green Bay Gamblers

Aidan Park was on many radars last season as a potential mid-round selection but went undrafted. This season, he made sure not to go unnoticed. Park posted 33 goals and 33 assists in just 55 games in the United States Hockey League (USHL), a true breakout season. With improved finishing, better consistency, and a more refined offensive game, Park has positioned himself back into draft conversations.

Aidan Park, Shattuck St. Mary’s (Photo Credit: Shattuck-St. Mary’s School)

He’s not the flashiest prospect, but Park plays a strong two-way game and gets to the scoring areas with purpose. As a 2005-born player, Park still has developmental runway, and his trajectory this season suggests there’s more growth to come. Given his age, production, and the confidence he showed bouncing back, Park would be a smart value bet in the fourth or fifth round. He could be the type of late bloomer that thrives in the Habs’ development system.

Philippe Veilleux, Val-d’Or Foreurs

Another undersized forward with serious production, Philippe Veilleux is listed at 5-foot-9 but played big for the Val-d’Or Foreurs this season. He racked up 87 points, a 40-point improvement over last season. Veilleux lacks speed to compensate for his size. His skills help overcome that part.

Veilleux is a smart player with the puck, with excellent anticipation and touch. He’s particularly dangerous offensively; he uses his vision and hands to exploit defensive breakdowns. While he may not have elite top-end speed, his processing and timing help him stay a step ahead.

Mikkel Eriksen, Örebro HK J20

Mikkel Eriksen may not be as flashy as some other European forwards, but he plays the type of responsible, hard-working game that coaches love. He plays with pace and is relentless on the forecheck. He’s always active and makes simple but effective decisions in the offensive zone.

Eriksen posted 43 points in 40 games this season for Örebro’s J20 squad, showing he can produce while playing a structured game. His motor is one of his best assets. He’s not going to carry a line offensively, but he’s a great complementary piece with the potential to fit on a third line down the road.

Alex Huang, Chicoutimi Sagueneens

If the Canadiens are looking to find another smart, puck-moving defenceman late in the draft, Alex Huang could be their guy. He tallied 40 points this season with the Chicoutimi Sagueneens, showing off a strong first pass, offensive zone poise, and good mobility.

Huang’s hockey IQ is notable. He defends well with positioning and doesn’t force plays. He’ll be heading to the NCAA in 2026-27.

The Canadiens may have made headlines with their early picks over the past few years, but it’s often in the mid-to-late rounds where teams find players that round out their roster, or even become stars. Just ask Brendan Gallagher or Jake Evans. With two fourth-round picks and selections in every round after that, Montreal has ample opportunity to find another diamond in the rough. Whether it’s a high-upside swing like Jonas Woo, a late bloomer like Aidan Park, or a relentless forechecker like Mikkel Eriksen, the talent is there; it’s just a matter of taking the right chance.