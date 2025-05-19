Philippe Veilleux – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Philippe Veilleux

2024-25 Team: Val-d’Or Foreurs

Date of Birth: March 26, 2007

Place of Birth: St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC, CAN

Height: 5-foot-9, Weight: 165 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Left Wing/Center

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

Due to one of the best pools of draft-year talent out of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) we’ve seen in a while, Philippe Veilleux has flown a bit under the radar. But he’s been very productive, showcasing cerebral play-driving ability and poise inside the offensive zone. Though undersized, he’ll be someone to monitor for the 2025 NHL Draft.

With 87 points, courtesy of 40 goals and 47 assists, Veilleux finished third in QMJHL scoring. His point-per-game rate of 1.36 ranked eighth among skaters and fifth among teenagers in the league. Notably, it was ahead of potential first-round pick Bill Zonnon’s 1.30.

While 20-year-old teammate Noah Reinhart led the Val-d’Or Foreurs in points per game, Veilleux wasn’t too far behind, and had a comfortable 11-point cushion overall. To put that in perspective, Zonnon and another possible first-round pick out of the QMJHL, Justin Carbonneau, didn’t accomplish both feats (leading their team in points per game and overall points). Off of scoring alone, you can see why the 5-foot-9 winger might have a few suitors.

James Hagens, Matthew Schaefer (The Hockey Writers)

There isn’t one specific standout trait in Veilleux’s game, although he is certainly more offensively inclined—there are a few things he does well on that front. He’s a terrific play driver, getting rushes started and whatnot, and he’s also crafty inside the offensive zone. He takes advantage of open space, able to utilize every inch that the defense sacrifices. Veilleux is pretty good at making himself a shooting threat for teammates to locate, contributing to his 40-goal campaign. He can create chances for himself and those around him.

Veilleux isn’t overly fast, but he uses his legs well in tight quarters with opposing defenders to ward them off. His small size, plus lack of defensive and physical involvement, will scare off some teams. That’s not really the kind of player he is. But he’s definitely skilled, and has the numbers to back it up—it’ll be interesting to see how he’s valued.

What you’re getting in Veilleux, ultimately, is a smart, offensive-minded winger with skill. If teams are willing to look past the fact that he’s more or less purely offensive at this stage without much physical upside (retrieving pucks, winning battles, etc.), he will be sought after. The question is, how much?

Philippe Veilleux – NHL Draft Projection

Veilleux is a hard case to crack. Don’t expect him to go in the first two rounds, but after that, it’s fair game. Still, it’s hard to see the third-best scorer in a major development league stay off the board for too long. He may be looking at a third- or fourth-round pick, but it’s possible he waits a bit longer to find his NHL home.

Quotables

“Philippe Veilleux is a skilled offensive player, but his size, defensive limitations, and inefficiency in scoring chances make him a risky NHL projection. If a team believes in his skill set and thinks they can develop his shot selection, strength, and battle-level, he could carve out a role as a depth scorer.” – Neutral Zone

“Veilleux is a smart, playmaking winger who thrives along the perimeter and brings a strong compete level to his game. What stands out to me is how intelligent and efficient he is with the puck; he makes quick, simple plays like one-touch passes and never tries to do too much.” – Jonathan Cottone, FCHockey (from ‘27013 – Shawinigan vs. Val-d’Or,’ FCHockey – May 5, 2025)

“Undersized. Quick strike and skilled shooter. Skating will determine trajectory.” – Sportsnet, Jason Bukala

Strengths

Cerebral offensive player

Strong off the rush and in transition

Solid play-driver

Effective inside the offensive zone, using skating, shot, and passing ability, all tied together by IQ

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Size concerns

Doesn’t get very involved defensively

Seems to lack physical upside

NHL Potential

Veilleux has middle-six upside. He’s talented, no doubt, but probably not enough to get top-six minutes without being physical. Getting consistent NHL minutes would be a major win for someone of his stature. Can he hit his stride to make this happen?

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 3.5/5, Reward – 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 6.5/10, Defense – 3/10

Awards/Achievements

2022–23 CWG Bronze Medal

Interviews/Links

Philippe Veilleux Stats

Videos

