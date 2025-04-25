Devils’ Simon Nemec Fighting for Playoff Redemption

Throughout the regular season, Simon Nemec played 27 games with the New Jersey Devils. He spent a significant amount of time in the American Hockey League (AHL), but rejoined the big club again at the beginning of February. He remained on the Devils’ roster since he was ineligible to return to the Utica Comets for the end of the regular season.

In his last ten games, Nemec scored just one lone goal against the Boston Bruins. Following Dougie Hamilton’s return, he did not play in Game 1 against the Carolina Hurricanes. However, after Luke Hughes and Brenden Dillon were injured, Nemec had an opportunity to redeem his lackluster regular-season performance. Now, he must focus on improvement, because his time in New Jersey may hang in the balance.

Nemec’s Game 2 Performance

Nemec saw 14:12 of ice time on Tuesday night, the majority of which he spent paired with Dennis Cholowski. Together, they combined for a 40% Fenwick, which is 27.5% higher than Nemec has on his own. Unfortunately, this defensive pair had a 32.34 expected goals for percentage (xGF%) and did not contribute to the Devils’ lone goal in their 3-1 loss.

In 5-on-5 situations, this defensive pairing surrendered more scoring chances than they generated. For example, the Hurricanes managed three times as many high-danger scoring chances as the Nemec-Cholowski pairing.

Likewise, Nemec did not generate any shots on goal, instead serving a minor for tripping in the middle of the third period. His subpar puck possession is also shown in his minus-23.19% scoring chances for relative (SCF% Rel) in 5-on-5 scenarios. But in spite of his low playmaking impact, Jacob Markstrom had a perfect save percentage (SV%) while Nemec was on the ice.

Nemec’s Power Play Potential

Despite a few shortcomings, Nemec did have success on the power play. He recorded 2:22 on the man advantage in Game 2, as compared to his 35-second average during the regular season. If Nemec can prove his worth with the Devils’ special teams, he can earn more ice time for the rest of Round 1.

Simon Nemec, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Alongside Jesper Bratt and Timo Meier, Nemec helped create three high-danger scoring chances for the Devils. He also had a 100% xGF with Nico Hischier on the ice. On his own, Nemec had 13 unblocked shot attempts, which means that he created offensive pressure on the Hurricanes.

These stats look more promising than what Nemec recorded during the regular season. According to MoneyPuck, he managed just two shots on goal in 5-on-4 scenarios, with a .3 expected goal total. Likewise, Devils’ goaltenders had a .500 SV% with Nemec on the ice during the man advantage.

Further Defensive Difficulties Ahead…

Nemec’s performance is far from the Devils’ only defensive worry. Without Hughes and Dillon, head coach Sheldon Keefe had to make major adjustments to his defense pairings.

Hamilton was paired with Brett Pesce, and the two recorded 15:26 of ice time together. This defense pairing had a 38.46 Corsi for percentage (CF%) and a 33.78 xGF%. Despite creating only seven scoring chances for the Devils with Pesce, Hamilton earned an assist on Bratt’s goal. The Kovacevic-Dumoulin pairing fared slightly better with a 47.51 xGF%, but were on the ice for one goal against.

Hughes and Dillon were absent from practice on Thursday, meaning they could miss more time. However, there is some light at the end of the tunnel. Jonas Siegenthaler joined the team ahead of Game 3, skating with Nemec on the third defense pairing. It marked his first practice since undergoing a procedure for a lower-body injury. Should he play in Game 3, Nemec could certainly benefit from having an experienced linemate.

Devils’ Playoff Hopes Moving Forward

Nemec has one last chance to prove himself in the postseason and has shown plenty of potential in Round 1. But with the Devils down 2-0 in the series against the Hurricanes, it’s important that the team bands together to turn things around. Having a solid defensive core could be the difference between an early exit and advancing to the next round. The series continues with Game 3 at the Prudential Center, where the Devils will try and earn a win on home ice.