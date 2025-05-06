Devils’ Šimon Nemec Played Through Shoulder Injury for Entire 2024-25 Season

The New Jersey Devils are no stranger to shoulder injuries; in the last couple months alone, star players Jack Hughes, Luke Hughes and Jesper Bratt all have opted for shoulder surgery.

In a recent Slovak interview with Denník Šport, defenseman Šimon Nemec mentioned that he never fully recovered from a shoulder injury he suffered at the Olympic Qualifiers in August. “I’m especially bothered by my shoulder, it has been dragging on since (August),” said Nemec, translated to English. “I didn’t have time to strengthen it enough. I especially want to use the summer for (fixing this). We decided that it would be better this way, and I will skip the World Championship this time.”

Nemec had a dreadful regular season, finishing with just four points and a minus-10 rating in 27 games. He also played 34 games in the American Hockey League (AHL). But when it mattered most: he stepped up, playing 22:49 on average in his final three Stanley Cup Playoff games, along with two points and a plus-3 rating. He scored one of the most memorable goals in the franchise’s recent memory with a double overtime winner in Game 3. After they got eliminated, head coach Sheldon Keefe said, “We’d be swept if (Nemec) doesn’t step up the way that he did. He was a huge bright spot for us.”

Simon Nemec, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Thankfully, Nemec gave a positive update: “Fortunately (I don’t need surgery). I feel during exercises in the gym and on the ice that the shoulder is not as firm as it should be. It will be a priority for the summer.” By skipping the World Championships, he’ll have sufficient time to build his strength back and return to 100% for Training Camp.

Nemec’s resurgence in the playoffs was a textbook example of how important the role of confidence is, especially for a young player. He beamed talking about it in his exit interview: “I feel I’m a playoff player,” he said.

It now leaves the Devils with an interesting situation as they have five right-handed defensemen for three spots next season: Nemec, Dougie Hamilton, Seamus Casey, Johnathan Kovacevic and Brett Pesce. Kovacevic will not be ready for the start of Training Camp as he’s slated to have knee surgery, but at some point, they’ll have to decide how to manage the logjam.