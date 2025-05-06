Bruins 2024-25 Player Grades: Morgan Geekie

The bright spots during the Boston Bruins’ 2024-25 season were few and far between. David Pastrnak was one of the best players in the NHL, as he always is, and Mason Lohrei developed into a strong offensive-minded defenseman. Outside of that, only one other player really stands out as having exceeded expectations for the black and gold, that being forward Morgan Geekie. Let’s take a look at his season.

Bigger Role

Geekie signed with the Bruins during the 2023 offseason after playing the previous two seasons for the Seattle Kraken. To that point in his career, he had never touched double-digit goals in a season, and it seemed that the Bruins were primarily adding him as a depth player. He played well for them in 2023-24, tallying 17 goals and 22 assists in 76 games. With Jake DeBrusk leaving in free agency last offseason, it opened the door for Geekie to make more of an impact offensively and step into a bigger role, and he did just that.

Morgan Geekie, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Geekie started the season slow, scoring just two goals in the Bruins’ first 22 games, however, he began to turn things on in December. His first multi-goal game of the season came on Dec. 4, when he put up two goals in their win against the Chicago Blackhawks. He ended up scoring four more times before the new year, bringing his point total for the month to 11 and a plus/minus of plus-2.

Elevated Play

Number 39 continued to produce consistently for the Bruins come 2025. He scored seven times in January and strung together a three-game goal streak in February. His role expanded even more when the team decided to trade Brad Marchand at the trade deadline. Geekie elevated his play after that decision, making up for some of the lost offense as a result of the trades the Bruins made. His most impressive stretch came at the end of the season. Unfortunately, the Bruins were already out of the playoff picture by this time, but he finished the 2024-25 season on an 11-game point streak. He scored goals in the team’s final six games. In all, he finished the season with 22 points in his final 15 games, by far the most productive stretch of his NHL career thus far.

Geekie finished the season with 33 goals and 57 points, both good for second-best on the team. His plus/minus of plus-3 was the best out of any of the forwards who were consistently in the lineup for the Bruins. The Bruins struggled offensively pretty much throughout the entire season; Geekie and Pastrnak were able to inject some spark into what was otherwise a pretty stagnant forward group.

Decision Time

As we head into the offseason, the 26-year-old forward is a restricted free agent. It is apparent that the Bruins want to bring him back long-term: the team dealt just about all of their relevant expiring contracts at the trade deadline, and there was certainly a market for Geekie. The questions that remain are whether the two sides can reach a deal without going to arbitration, and if so, can he keep up the scoring prowess he exhibited towards the end of the season.

In totality, Geekie elevated his play in 2024-25 to a level we have not seen from him in years prior. He showed that he is a legitimate top-six forward in the NHL and a player that the Bruins should look to keep long-term. Even though the Bruins’ forward group as a whole underperformed, Geekie separated himself, earning an A on the season for his final grade.