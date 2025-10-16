Ivan Demidov Is the Canadiens’ Future Star in the Making



Ivan Demidov’s first full season in the NHL is already generating the kind of buzz that Montreal Canadiens fans haven’t felt since Cole Caufield’s breakout. The young Russian winger showed flashes Tuesday night of something that feels special.

Before the game, cameras caught head coach Martin St. Louis working with him in the neutral zone, walking him through the details of timing, angles, and reading the play. It was a small moment, but a telling one. Montreal isn’t just throwing Demidov into the deep end; they’re teaching him to swim along the way.

What Kind of Expectations Should Canadiens Fans Have for Demidov?

In the video above, Renaud Lavoie joins Kyper and Bourne as they discuss realistic expectations for Demidov in his first full season with the Canadiens. Lavoie believes the sky is the limit for the youngster’s potential.

Why? Because Demidov’s game has a natural flair—soft hands, deceptive edgework, and a knack for finding seams most players don’t see. He also exhibits passion on the ice. That said, he’s still learning how to make those gifts translate every shift. He’s skating around 13 to 14 minutes a night, nowhere near the 20-plus that someone like Macklin Celebrini logged last season in San Jose. And, as Lavoie notes, ice time matters when people throw around point projections.

The Numbers vs. the Ice Time

Before the season began, the betting line for Demidov’s point total sat at 62.5. Lavoie thinks that’s ambitious, maybe even optimistic. Celebrini, for comparison, finished with 63 points in 70 games. But he also played top-line minutes, heavy power-play time, and was the focal point of his team’s offence. Demidov isn’t there—yet. He’s still on the second power-play unit and is often matched against second and third defensive pairs.

Ivan Demidov, Montreal Canadiens (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

That’s not a knock; it’s part of the process. Montreal’s staff is protecting him while letting him learn. Playing alongside Nick Suzuki or Juraj Slafkovsky in practice gives him exposure to speed and structure, but on the ice, he’s still finding the small spaces where the puck follows him instead of the other way around.

Expecting 60 points might be pushing it, given the minutes. Lavoie believes something closer to 45–50 feels more realistic—a number that still puts him firmly in Calder conversation territory. But the story won’t just be told by goals and assists.

St. Louis’s Influence and Demidov’s Bigger Picture

If there’s one player-coach relationship to watch this season, it’s St. Louis and Demidov. The head coach sees himself in the kid: undersized, crafty, and always searching for better reads on the ice. Tuesday’s pregame tutorial wasn’t for show; St. Louis has been hands-on with Demidov from day one. He knows this player could be the future of the Canadiens’ offence, and he’s teaching him the game from the inside out—how to create without getting lost in the chaos.

Martin St. Louis, Head Coach of the Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

This isn’t a quick project. Montreal is building a foundation of smart, fast hockey, and Demidov fits perfectly into that mold. He’s also in an environment that’s giving him patience—something rare in a market that usually chews through rookies. As Lavoie noted, “He’s in a great spot for his development.”

Demidov’s Ceiling Is High, but the Climb Is Steep

It’s tempting to say “sky’s the limit,” and maybe it is. But every great Canadiens story starts the same way—with a young player learning to survive before he can shine. Demidov’s talent could carry him a long way, but this season is about learning the grind of the NHL schedule, the physicality of the defensive zone, and the speed of decision-making.

Montreal fans should expect growth, not domination. A few quiet weeks won’t mean he’s struggling—they’ll mean he’s adapting. When it clicks, and it will, the Canadiens could have a top-line winger on their hands who can change a game with a single touch.

What’s Next for Demidov and the Canadiens?

The Canadiens are still in the development phase of their rebuild, but Demidov represents the kind of player who can shift the timeline. His early flashes show why so many believe he’s more than just another skilled prospect—he’s a future difference-maker. For now, patience is the play. Montreal’s best move might be letting this kid grow at his own pace, because when he does, the rewards could be enormous.