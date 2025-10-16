How the Sabres & Alex Tuch Are Impacted by Recent Contract Extensions Around the NHL

Over the last two weeks, the NHL has seen multiple superstars, who are pending unrestricted free agents (UFA) next offseason, sign contract extensions with their respective teams. That includes Kirill Kaprizov signing an eight-year extension with an average annual value (AAV) of $17 million with the Minnesota Wild, Connor McDavid signing a two-year extension worth $12.5 million AAV with the Edmonton Oilers, Kyle Connor signing an eight-year contract extension worth $12 million AVV with the Winnipeg Jets, and lastly, Jack Eichel signing an eight-year contract extension worth $13.5 million AAV with the Vegas Golden Knights.

There are still notable pending UFAs for next offseason, which include Los Angeles Kings star Adrian Kempe and Buffalo Sabres star winger Alex Tuch.

Tuch, who will be turning 30 next offseason, is one of the better players on the Sabres currently. Recording 67 points during the 2024-25 season and tying a career high of 36 goals, he will be looking to continue his strong play during a contract year.

There has been news surrounding a possible extension being discussed between Tuch’s party and the Sabres; however, the Sabres and Tuch were not close to agreeing on a new contract anytime soon (from Pierre LeBrun, ‘NHL rumblings: Latest on pending UFAs Kempe, Tuch, Necas, Andersson and more,’ The Athletic, 9/25/25). Now, with him still yet to be signed beyond this season and multiple extensions already being signed, what does this mean for Tuch and the Sabres if they were to agree on a new contract before he becomes a free agent next offseason?

What the Market Shift Means for Tuch

Tuch is a strong two-way winger who has been in the Sabres’ top-six ever since he arrived in Buffalo in 2021. Consistently giving the Sabres 60-plus point seasons, and also being productive defensively as well. Players like him deserve to get into the double-digit AAV range. According to reports, the Sabres and Tuch are working towards an AAV of $10 million or more on his next contract, but the two sides have yet to agree on a new contract.

Alex Tuch, Buffalo Sabres (Evan Sabourin / The Hockey Writers)

We all knew going into training camp that the extensions that were expected to take place, like the ones mentioned above, were going to set a precedent for how Tuch and other pending UFAs went about their contract negotiations with their respective teams.

Now, I don’t expect Tuch to absolutely break the bank and get $12 million-plus per season, but I do expect him to get up into the $10.5 million – $11 million AAV range in his next contract. Something else that could impact Tuch’s contract is if Kempe signs an extension with the Kings before Tuch does with the Sabres. Could we see the Sabres and/or Tuch come in around the same AAV as that contract? Absolutely. Two very similar players offensively, defensively, and serve the same leadership role inside their locker rooms.

The only issue I could see the negotiations running into is that their own superstar, Tage Thompson, is only getting paid $7 million per season, which happens to be 7.5% of the cap at the moment. Franchise defenseman Rasmus Dahlin is getting $11 million per season, which happens to be 11.5% of the cap at the moment. Will the Sabres be okay with potentially paying Tuch as much as what they are paying Dahlin? Time will tell.

The Sabres have to get Tuch signed to an extension as soon as possible because, as every day passes, the less likely he is to re-sign with the team. Now, he has stated that he would like to sign an extension, but ultimately, if the Sabres are not in line with his asking price, we could potentially see him on the way out, especially if things do not improve in Buffalo.