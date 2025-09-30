Wild Sign Kirill Kaprizov to an 8-Year Contract Extension

The Minnesota Wild have reportedly signed star forward Kirill Kaprizov to an eight-year, $136 million contract. The deal carries an average annual value (AAV) of $17 million per season, making it the biggest contract ever signed in NHL history.

The signing was first announced by Kevin Weekes and has since been confirmed by other NHL insiders, including Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Kaprizov Signs Record-Breaking Deal

Kaprizov, 28, recently turned down a very similar deal that carried an AAV of $16 million. With this new agreement, he will now earn $17 million, which is $3 million more than Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers, who previously held the highest AAV in the NHL.

Minnesota Wild forward Kiril Kaprizov (Nick Wosika-Imagn Images)

Last season, Kaprizov missed half the year due to injury. In the 41 games he did play, he scored 25 goals and added 31 assists for 56 points. Over his career, he has averaged more than a point per game, with 386 points in 319 contests across five NHL seasons. His best year came in 2021-22, when he put up 108 points in 81 games.

Now that he is locked up for eight more seasons, the Wild can shift their focus to other business. This deal is massive for the franchise, especially considering that Kaprizov was tied to trade rumors after turning down the previous contract offer.