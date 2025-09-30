Devils 2025-26 Player Previews: Evgenii Dadonov

With preparations for 2025-26 in full swing, the New Jersey Devils are in for an action-packed upcoming season. Following the first round of roster cuts, the club is one step closer to opening night. Their roster is brimming with star power, including elite offensive talent, a steadfast goalie tandem, and a dependable blue line. The Oct. 9 season opener is quickly approaching, where the Devils will face the Carolina Hurricanes on the road. In the meantime, this series will serve as previews and predictions into what the season could have in store for each member of the Devils’ roster.

This installment features veteran forward Evgenii Dadonov, who is expected to contribute much-needed depth scoring.

Evgenii Dadonov: At a Glance

Drafted: 71st Overall (3rd Round) by the Florida Panthers in 2007

Contract Status: Year one of one, $1 million average annual value (AAV)

2024-25 Stats: 20 goals, 20 assists (40 points in 80 games)

Career Stats: 163 goals, 198 assists (361 points in 617 games)

2024-25 Season Recap

Dadonov has had an illustrious career so far, complete with 11 seasons in the NHL and five in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). He spent a significant portion of that time in a top-six role, but it wasn’t until he was traded to the Dallas Stars that he embraced his current status as a depth scorer. Since 2022-23, his point production has more than doubled, but it wasn’t until last season that he rediscovered his groove.

He had an explosive 2024-25 season with the Stars, crossing the 40-point threshold for the first time since 2021-22. He demonstrated offensive dominance with a 20-goal season, recording 1.5 shots on goal per game. The veteran was also incredibly versatile last season, adapting his game to drive plays and finish scoring chances as necessary. According to data from MoneyPuck, he averaged 2.22 points every 60 minutes and recorded a total of 234 shot attempts.

Evgenii Dadonov, Dallas Stars (Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)

Despite being able to contribute in a wide variety of situations, he excelled during even-strength and power-play scenarios. In fact, 32 out of his 40 points were scored at even strength. Between his speed and playmaking abilities, the 36-year-old has made it clear that he still has more to give. He played a prominent role on the man advantage, tallying five goals and two assists. Dadonov was also on-ice for 92.31% of high-danger scoring chances (HDCF%) on the power play, helping the Stars generate 6.82 goals every 60 minutes.

He brought a wealth of experience to the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, helping the Stars advance all the way to the Western Conference Final—even if his postseason scoring was not as consistent. In 16 games, he recorded one goal and three assists, along with 11:38 ice time per game. He spent the highest amount of minutes with Jamie Benn and Wyatt Johnston, a trio that helped generate four goals and seven rush attempts. Dadonov’s speed was a key factor in the Stars’ success, based on data from NHL Edge. His playoff top skating speed was 23.05 miles per hour, which put him in the 96th percentile among forwards.

2025-26 Expectations

After a few seasons of spotty secondary scoring, the Devils were in desperate need of a bottom-six revamp. And on the first day of free agency, general manager Tom Fitzgerald made it clear he meant business. They signed Dadonov to a one-year, $1 million deal, with performance bonuses available. The expectation was that he would provide depth scoring, strong skating, and veteran presence, along with a low-risk, high-reward AAV. But aside from his on-ice contributions, he’s also become a mentor to newcomer Arseni Gritsyuk. Immediately after he arrived in New Jersey, Dadonov took the 24-year-old Russian under his wing, helping him transition into the NHL.

For the upcoming season, there are a few different options as to what line Dadonov should be on. The most obvious would be a fourth-line role, alongside players like Gritsyuk or Connor Brown—but the Devils had other plans during preseason. Dadonov made his debut in the club’s second preseason game against the New York Islanders. Not only did he record the final goal in their 6-2 victory, but he also played on the Devils’ top line with Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt. As expected, they produced elite numbers, amassing four points between the three of them. Heading into the upcoming season, fans can’t help but speculate if Dadonov will eventually replace Ondrej Palat on the Devils’ first line.

On Sunday afternoon, Dadonov was one of the veterans sent to Québec City to face the Ottawa Senators, but the Devils unfortunately could not pull off a win. On the bright side, Dadonov was able to generate chemistry with Brown and Dawson Mercer. Despite being kept off the scoreboard by Linus Ullmark, the three generated a wide variety of scoring chances. Meaning, Dadonov can easily fit into the lineup, whether it be as a top-six wing or a bottom-six depth scorer.

It will be exciting to see what Dadonov can contribute to the Devils this season. His signing has already proven to be a valuable decision, one that fans have welcomed with open arms. There’s no doubt that he can make a positive impact, and he will be an invaluable source of secondary scoring.