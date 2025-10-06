Connor McDavid Signs 2-Year Extension With Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid have finally reached an extension. McDavid announced via social media that he is signing an extension with the Oilers. The deal is a two-year extension worth $25 million that carries an average annual value (AAV) of $12.5 million.

This has been a focal point of the preseason, with just about every NHL fan base, especially the Toronto Maple Leafs, saying he was going to leave and sign with their team this coming summer. However, now that’s all over, and McDavid is staying put for the next two years.

McDavid is Signed Through 2027-28

With his new extension, McDavid is now signed through 2027-28, which extends the Oilers’ Stanley Cup window. His deal carries less of an AAV than Kirill Kaprizov, who just signed an eight-year, $136 million extension that carries a $17 million AAV.

Jun 6, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) reacts against the Florida Panthers during the first period in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images

The deal is a short-term one, giving him a chance to hit the open market at least once more in his career. This has become a trend across the NHL lately. For now though, McDavid is locked in with the Oilers and focused on winning a Stanley Cup.

McDavid, 28, is coming off a year where he scored 100 points in 67 games. The year before that, he had 132 points in 76 games, including a 100-assist season. His career-high came back in 2022-23, when he scored 64 goals and 89 assists for 153 points in 82 games. Over his career, he’s been nothing short of elite, recording 1,082 points in just 712 games.

It’s an exciting time in Edmonton with the captain re-signed and the team looking to finally break through in the Stanley Cup Final and hoist the Cup for the first time in McDavid’s career.