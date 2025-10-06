NHL Rumors: McDavid Signs, Hutson Heat, Markstrom Deal

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Connor McDavid has signed a short-term extension with the Edmonton Oilers. The deal is for well below what most analysts expected, showing that McDavid wasn’t offering lip service when he said he needed to think about the best way to structure his contract.

McDavid Signs Extension with the Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers have signed Connor McDavid to a shockingly low contract extension. The Oilers captain has agreed to a two-year deal worth $12.5 million per season, as per a release by the team.

This is shocking news that will set a precedent for other players across the league. Pierre LeBrun writes, “97 could have signed for the max. Wants to win. Extends for same $12.5M AAV of his expiring deal.”

TSN’s Ryan Rishaug notes, “Talks heated up first thing this morning, this deal came together extremely fast once McDavid decided on what he wanted. Was undecided as of last night.”

The Oilers are also rumored to be signing defenseman Jake Walman to a seven-year contract extension. This is a huge day for Oilers fans and the organization, as they have just opened up a window to win for another three seasons. ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski reports, “Hearing that McDavid made his decision to remain in Edmonton on Monday morning, according to an NHL source, and the contract talks were completed in hours.”

The Oilers have released a statement saying that McDavid will be available following tomorrow’s practice.

Do the Canadiens and Hutson Need a Timeout?

Negotiations between Lane Hutson and the Montreal Canadiens are reportedly close in terms of dollars, with an eight-year deal around $9 million AAV on the table. However, the structure of the contract—such as RCA, deferred money, and other details—remains a major sticking point.

Emily Kaplan of ESPN reports:

“The NHL salary landscape is changing fast. Hearing Lane Hutson was willing to take an 8-year deal slightly less than Noah Dobson’s $9.5 million AAV, but it didn’t get done on the Canadiens’ end. That was before the market reset with Luke Hughes and Jackson LaCombe deals last week.”

NHL insiders note the talks have become a bit emotional, and Elliotte Friedman suggested that the two sides have stepped back from the negotiating table to let cooler heads prevail as they try to work past their roadblock.

Latest on Markstrom Extension Talks with Devils

Jacob Markstrom and the New Jersey Devils are reportedly in serious talks for a contract extension, with mutual interest to reach a deal. Timing is key, as the goaltending market is weak and the Devils aim to secure their starter before the regular season.

Reports suggest Markstrom is seeking around $5 million per season, with the potential for a two-year term, as both sides work to finalize the details ahead of puck drop.