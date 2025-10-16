Projected Lineups for Avalanche vs Blue Jackets –10/16/25

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Nationwide Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
AVALANCHE (3-0-1) at BLUE JACKETS (1-2-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin
Ross Colton — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson
Joel Kiviranta — Parker Kelly — Gavin Brindley
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Josh Manson — Brent Burns
Ilya Solovyov — Sam Malinski
Scott Wedgewood
Trent Miner
Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov, Jack Ahcan
Injured: Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Samuel Girard (upper body)
Latest for THW:
- 3 Takeaways From Avalanche’s 3-1 Win Over Sabres
- Avalanche Defeat Sabres 3-1 in Afternoon Clash
- Projected Lineups for Avalanche vs Sabres – 10/13/25
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Kent Johnson — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko
Cole Sillinger — Adam Fantilli — Dmitri Voronkov
Boone Jenner — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier
Zach Aston-Reese — Isac Lundestrom — Yegor Chinakhov
Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen — Denton Mateychuk
Elvis Merzlikins
Jet Greaves
Scratched: None
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Miles Wood (upper body)
Status report
Chinakhov makes his season debut for Wood, a forward, who was injured in the Blue Jackets’ 3-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Monday. … Johnson moves to the first line from the third, Voronkov drops to the second and Jenner goes from the second to the third line.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Takeaways From the Blue Jackets’ 3-2 Loss to the Devils
- 3 Takeaways from the Devils’ Gutsy 3-2 Victory in Columbus
- Blue Jackets Failed By Special Teams in 3-2 Loss to Devils