Projected Lineups for Avalanche vs Blue Jackets –10/16/25

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Nationwide Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

AVALANCHE (3-0-1) at BLUE JACKETS (1-2-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin
Ross Colton — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson
Joel Kiviranta — Parker Kelly — Gavin Brindley

Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Josh Manson — Brent Burns
Ilya Solovyov — Sam Malinski

Scott Wedgewood
Trent Miner

Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov, Jack Ahcan

Injured: Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Samuel Girard (upper body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Kent Johnson — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko
Cole Sillinger — Adam Fantilli — Dmitri Voronkov
Boone Jenner — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier
Zach Aston-Reese — Isac Lundestrom — Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen — Denton Mateychuk

Elvis Merzlikins
Jet Greaves

Scratched: None

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Miles Wood (upper body)

Status report

Chinakhov makes his season debut for Wood, a forward, who was injured in the Blue Jackets’ 3-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Monday. … Johnson moves to the first line from the third, Voronkov drops to the second and Jenner goes from the second to the third line.

