Projected Lineups for Avalanche vs Sabres – 10/13/25

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
AVALANCHE (2-0-1) at SABRES (0-2-0)
12:30 p.m. ET; MSG-B, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin
Ross Colton — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson
Joel Kiviranta — Parker Kelly — Gavin Brindley
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Josh Manson — Brent Burns
Ilya Solovyov — Sam Malinski
Scott Wedgewood
Trent Miner
Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov, Jack Ahcan
Injured: Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Samuel Girard (upper body)
Status report
Neither team practiced Sunday. … The Avalanche recalled Ahcan, a defenseman, from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Sunday.
Sabres projected lineup
Jason Zucker — Jiri Kulich — Tage Thompson
Jack Quinn — Ryan McLeod — Alex Tuch
Justin Danforth — Peyton Krebs — Josh Doan
Mason Geertsen — Tyson Kozak — Beck Malenstyn
Bowen Byram — Rasmus Dahlin
Jacob Bryson — Owen Power
Mattias Samuelsson — Conor Timmins
Alex Lyon
Colten Ellis
Scratched: Ryan Johnson, Josh Dunne
Injured: Josh Norris (upper body), Zach Benson (upper body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body), Michael Kesselring (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (middle body)
Status report
Johnson, a defenseman, has been scratched by Sabres coach Lindy Ruff in each of the first two games. Ruff said Saturday that Ellis would get a chance to start and make his NHL debut but did not specify when.
