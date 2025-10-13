Projected Lineups for Avalanche vs Sabres – 10/13/25

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

AVALANCHE (2-0-1) at SABRES (0-2-0)

12:30 p.m. ET; MSG-B, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin

Ross Colton — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson

Joel Kiviranta — Parker Kelly — Gavin Brindley

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Josh Manson — Brent Burns

Ilya Solovyov — Sam Malinski

Scott Wedgewood

Trent Miner

Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov, Jack Ahcan

Injured: Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Samuel Girard (upper body)

Status report

Neither team practiced Sunday. … The Avalanche recalled Ahcan, a defenseman, from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Sunday.

Sabres projected lineup

Jason Zucker — Jiri Kulich — Tage Thompson

Jack Quinn — Ryan McLeod — Alex Tuch

Justin Danforth — Peyton Krebs — Josh Doan

Mason Geertsen — Tyson Kozak — Beck Malenstyn

Bowen Byram — Rasmus Dahlin

Jacob Bryson — Owen Power

Mattias Samuelsson — Conor Timmins

Alex Lyon

Colten Ellis

Scratched: Ryan Johnson, Josh Dunne

Injured: Josh Norris (upper body), Zach Benson (upper body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body), Michael Kesselring (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (middle body)

Status report

Johnson, a defenseman, has been scratched by Sabres coach Lindy Ruff in each of the first two games. Ruff said Saturday that Ellis would get a chance to start and make his NHL debut but did not specify when.

