Projected Lineups for Stars vs Avalanche – 10/11/25

The Dallas Stars take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

STARS (1-0-0) at AVALANCHE (2-0-0)

9 p.m. ET; Victory+, KTVD, ALT

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Mikko Rantanen

Wyatt Johnston — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin

Mavrik Bourque — Sam Steel — Colin Blackwell

Justin Hryckowian — Radek Faksa — Nathan Bastian

Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley — Nils Lundkvist

Lian Bichsel — Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Alexander Petrovic, Adam Erne

Injured: Oskar Back (undisclosed), Jamie Benn (collapsed lung)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate. … The Stars will dress the same lineup they used in a season-opening 5-4 win at the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin

Ross Colton — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson

Joel Kiviranta — Parker Kelly — Gavin Brindley

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Josh Manson — Brent Burns

Ilya Solovyov — Sam Malinski

Scott Wedgewood

Trent Miner

Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov

Injured: Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Samuel Girard (upper body)

Status report

Girard, a defenseman, is week to week after being injured in a 2-1 victory against the Utah Mammoth on Thursday. … Solovyov will make his Avalanche debut after the defenseman was claimed off waivers from the Calgary Flames on Oct. 3.

