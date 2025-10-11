Projected Lineups for Stars vs Avalanche – 10/11/25

The Dallas Stars take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
STARS (1-0-0) at AVALANCHE (2-0-0)
9 p.m. ET; Victory+, KTVD, ALT
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Mikko Rantanen
Wyatt Johnston — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin
Mavrik Bourque — Sam Steel — Colin Blackwell
Justin Hryckowian — Radek Faksa — Nathan Bastian
Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley — Nils Lundkvist
Lian Bichsel — Ilya Lyubushkin
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Alexander Petrovic, Adam Erne
Injured: Oskar Back (undisclosed), Jamie Benn (collapsed lung)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate. … The Stars will dress the same lineup they used in a season-opening 5-4 win at the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.
Latest for THW:
- 4 Takeaways From Stars’ Season-Opening Win Over Jets
- Stars Beat the Jets 5-4 in Chaotic Season Opener
- Projected Lineups for Stars vs Jets – 10/09/25
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin
Ross Colton — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson
Joel Kiviranta — Parker Kelly — Gavin Brindley
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Josh Manson — Brent Burns
Ilya Solovyov — Sam Malinski
Scott Wedgewood
Trent Miner
Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov
Injured: Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Samuel Girard (upper body)
Status report
Girard, a defenseman, is week to week after being injured in a 2-1 victory against the Utah Mammoth on Thursday. … Solovyov will make his Avalanche debut after the defenseman was claimed off waivers from the Calgary Flames on Oct. 3.
Latest for THW:
- Kaprizov Overpay, Big Makar Buzz, Second Roslovic Offer & More NHL Rumors
- 3 Takeaways From the Avalanche’s 2-1 Win Over the Mammoth
- Avalanche Hold Off Mammoth for 2-1 Win