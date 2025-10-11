Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs Wild – 10/11/25

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, FDSNOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner — Adam Fantilli — Cole Sillinger

Kent Johnson — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese — Isac Lundestrom — Miles Wood

Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson

Denton Mateychuk — Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Jet Greaves

Scratched: Yegor Chinakhov, Jake Christiansen

Injured: None

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Matthew Boldy

Marcus Foligno — Joel Eriksson Ek — Vladimir Tarasenko

Yakov Trenin — Ryan Hartman — Marcus Johansson

Liam Ohgren — Hunter Haight — Vinnie Hinostroza

Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber

Zeev Buium — Jared Spurgeon

Jacob Middleton — Zack Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Danila Yurov, David Jiricek

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Nico Sturm (back)

Status report

Brodin will make his season debut after missing a season-opening 5-0 win at the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday with an upper-body injury.

