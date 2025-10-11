Projected Lineups for Sabres vs Bruins – 10/11/25

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Boston Bruins at the TD Garden Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SABRES (0-1-0) at BRUINS (2-0-0)

7 p.m. ET; NESN, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Jason Zucker — Jiri Kulich — Tage Thompson

Jack Quinn — Ryan McLeod — Alex Tuch

Josh Doan — Peyton Krebs — Justin Danforth

Beck Malenstyn — Tyson Kozak — Mason Geertsen

Bowen Byram — Rasmus Dahlin

Jacob Bryson — Ryan Johnson

Mattias Samuelsson — Conor Timmins

Alex Lyon

Colten Ellis

Scratched: None

Injured: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body), Michael Kesselring (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Owen Power (illness), Josh Norris (upper body), Zach Benson (face)

Status report

Norris, a center, will “miss a significant amount of time but is still be evaluated,” according to Sabres coach Lindy Ruff, who added the injury was unrelated to the oblique injury Norris sustained last season. … Power, a defenseman, is expected to miss his second straight game. … Benson, a forward who took a puck to the face during practice Wednesday, will not play; he was released from the hospital Friday after being admitted for complications.

Latest for THW:

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak

Pavel Zacha — Casey Mittelstadt — Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Michael Eyssimont

Marat Khusnutdinov — Sean Kuraly — Mark Kastelic

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy

Jordan Harris — Andrew Peeke

Nikita Zadorov — Henri Jokiharju

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: John Beecher, Jeffrey Truchon-Viel

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Status report

Defenseman Hampus Lindholm did not skate Saturday and is day to day after leaving in the first period of a 4-3 overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday; Bruins coach Marco Sturm said he expected Lindholm to return to practice Sunday.

Latest for THW: